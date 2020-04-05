Travel Technology Market Global Market 2019 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast By 2025
Travel Technology Market – 2019-2025
Report Summary:
Travel technology (also called tourism technology, and hospitality automation) is the application of Information Technology (IT) or Information and Communications Technology (ICT) in the travel, tourism and hospitality industry. One form of travel technology is flight tracking.
This report focuses on the global Travel Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Travel Technology development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Amadeus
Navitaire
Sabre
Travelport
CRS Technologies
mTrip
Qtech Software
Tramada Systems
PcVoyages 2000
Lemax
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Airline & Hospitality IT Solutions
Global Distribution System (GDS)
Market segment by Application, split into
Travel Industry
Tourism Industry
Hospitality Industry
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The evaluation and forecast of the Travel Technology Market have been reviewed on a regional and global basis. Based on the region, the x market is examined in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (MEA), Asia Pacific (APAC), and Latin America (LATAM).
Table Of Content
The report of the Travel Technology Market is an assembling of first-hand information of which qualitative and quantitative valuation is done by industry analysts, as per the parameters of Porter’s Five Force Model. The up-to-date inputs from industry experts and participants also focus on a value chain of the market across the globe. The report also spots the light on an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors with market attractiveness as per the segmentation. Furthermore, the comprehensive research procedure has been categorized into two steps, such as primary and secondary researches.
1 Market Overview
2 Manufacturers Profiles
3 Global Travel Technology Market Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
4 Global Travel Technology Market Analysis by Regions
5 North America Travel Technology Market by Country
6 Europe Travel Technology Market by Country
7 Asia-Pacific Travel Technology Market by Country
8 South America Travel Technology Market by Country
9 Middle East and Africa Travel Technology Market by Countries
10 Global Travel Technology Market Segment by Type
11 Global Travel Technology Market Segment by Application
12 Travel Technology Market Forecast (2019-2025)
13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers
14 Research Findings and Conclusion
15 Appendix
Continue …
