Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Treatment Market to Garner Brimming Revenues by 2026

According to the latest market report published by Mindaspire Market Research titled ‘Global Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Treatment Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Sales and Forecast By 2026,’ the global triple-negative breast cancer treatment market is projected to reach US$ 727 Mn by the end of 2026 and grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.

Global Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Treatment Market: Dynamics

Triple-negative breast cancer is a type of cancer that does not have receptors for the hormonesoestrogen and progesterone or the protein HER2. Triple-negative breast cancer is type of cancer. About 10–20% of breast cancers are found to be triple negative.

Increasing per capita healthcare expenditure and shift towards value-based care are the major factors expected to drive the growth of the market for triple-negative breast cancer treatment over the forecast period.Furthermore, increasing number of research and development activities in therapeutic areas such as cancer and adoption of new treatments for breast cancer are the other factors expected to spur the growth of the market for triple-negative breast cancer over the forecast period.Many new treatments for the triple-negative breast cancer are under study, among which are drug therapies. Introduction of new drugs and treatments will further improve the diagnosis and treatment for triple-negative breast cancer.Likewise, emerging technologies such as nanotechnology for managing triple-negative breast cancer are also expected to drive the growth of the market for triple-negative breast cancer treatment.The progress in the development of drugs that use novel approaches to kill cancer and inhibit the growth of cancer cells through different therapies in partnership with the other manufactures is also expected to boost the growth of the triple-negative breast cancer market.

However, regulations set up by the FDA and European Union for the approval of cancer drugs are expected to hamper the growth of the triple-negative breast cancer treatment market.

Global Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Treatment Market Forecast:

The global triple-negative breast cancer treatment market is segmented on the basis of drug type, and distribution channel. On the basis of drug type, the global triple-negative breast cancer treatment market is segmented into doxorubicin, cyclophosphamide, paclitaxel, docetaxel, carboplatin/cisplatin and others.The paclitaxelis expected to be the leading segment in the global triple-negative breast cancer treatment market over the forecast period.The paclitaxel andothers segments collectively accounted atotal value share of 73% of the global triple-negative breast cancer treatment market in 2017. The docetaxel segment is estimated to have incremental opportunity of US$ 27 Mn between 2016 and 2026.The paclitaxel segment is expected to hold high share in the global triple-negative breast cancer treatment market as treatment with paclitaxel shows promising results in the overall treatment of triple-negative breast cancer as well as better tolerability than the conventional taxanes in metastatic breast cancer.

Geographically, the global triple-negative breast cancer treatment market has been segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. This report assesses the trends driving the growth of each segment and offers analysis and insights into the potential of the triple-negative breast cancer treatment market in specific regions. North America accounted a large share in the global market in 2017, and is expected to be the dominant regional market for triple-negative breast cancer treatment over the forecast period, owing to increased prevalence of breast cancer and triple-negative breast cancer.Besides, presence of several key players with a robust distribution network for cancer drug and a well-developed healthcare infrastructure are some of the other key factors expected to drive the growth of the triple-negative breast cancer treatment marketin North America. Asia Pacific is expected to witness rapid growth over the forecast period.

Global Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Treatment Market: Competitive Landscape

The report profiles some of the top players operating in the global triple-negative breast cancer treatmentmarket, such as AstraZeneca PLC, Pfizer, Inc., F. Hoffman – La Roche Ltd., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Novartis AG, Mylan N.V., Eli Lilly and Company, Celgene Corporation, Sanofi S.A., andJohnson & Johnson Services, Inc.,among others.