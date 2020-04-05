Urodynamics Equipment and Disposables Market Opportunity will Rise to US$ 140.4 Mn by 2020

Urodynamics studies consist of a series of examinations that are useful for obtaining functional information regarding bladder filling, emptying and urine storage. Urodynamics tests are generally performed in individuals suffering from various urological conditions such as urinary incontinence, stress incontinence and lower urinary tract symptoms. This study provides the market analysis for various equipment and disposables used for urodynamics investigations. The stakeholders of this study include original equipment manufacturers and companies involved in distribution of urodynamics equipment and disposables as well as new entrants who wish to make a debut in the market.

This study provides an in-depth analysis of the global urodynamics equipment and disposables market and helps in understanding the various market governing factors. The market overview segment provides analysis of the market trends and dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities which currently govern the current condition of the market. The segment also predicts and provides the future scenario of the market. Porter’s five forces analysis is included in this report to provide methodical analysis about the competitive status of the current urodynamics equipment and disposables market, and market attractiveness analysis describes the market outlook in diverse regions across the world. The executive summary of this report provides detailed insights about the study and the market in a summarized form. Additionally, it contains a market snapshot, which provides a glance into the current scenario of the global urodynamics equipment and disposables market. Market dynamics tools such as value chain analysis and market share analysis have also been explained in the market overview section of the report, in order to deliver a thorough analysis of the overall industry scenario in the global urodynamics equipment and disposables market.

The global urodynamics equipment and disposables market is segmented based on capital equipment, disposables and geography. By equipment, the market is further segmented into the major equipment employed for conducting urodynamics studies such as uroflowmetry equipment, cystometers, electromyographs, video urodynamic systems and ambulatory urodynamic systems. By disposables, the report includes major consumables which are the inevitable part of the overall urodynamics tests. Disposables such as air-charged catheters, water-filled catheters, transducer sets and infusion, extension & perfusion pump tubing sets have been considered and analyzed in this segment. The market size estimations for the period from 2012 to 2020 have been provided for each of the major equipment and disposables mentioned above in terms of USD million. The CAGR (%) of each market segment for the forecast period from 2014 to 2020 have also been provided along with market size estimations, considering 2013 as the base year and 2012 as the historical year.

In terms of regional distribution, the global urodynamics equipment and disposables market has been segmented into four major geographies: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of World (RoW). Market revenue (USD million) for each of these regional markets has been provided in the study for the period of 2012 to 2020 in terms of USD million, with respective CAGR for the forecast period 2014 to 2020. This report further provides recommendations for market players of the global urodynamics equipment and disposables market, which include aspects that may play a crucial role in improving the market share of the players in the near future. The study also advices measures that need to be considered to achieve success for urodynamics equipment and disposables manufacturers and distributors globally.

The study concludes with company profiles of leading players, which include key information about the major companies dynamically participating in the urodynamics equipment and disposables market. The report profiles the market players in terms of company overview, product portfolio, financial overview, business strategies and recent developments. The companies profiled in this report are Albyn Medical S.L., American Medical Systems, Inc., CooperSurgical, Inc., Covidien plc, C. R. Bard, Inc., HealthTronics, Inc., LABORIE, Medical Measurement Systems B.V. and Verathon, Inc. The detailed market share analysis of the companies operating in the urodynamics equipment and disposables market would help new competitors to understand the key business strategies and to identify the product portfolio of the established companies for strengthening their position in the market.