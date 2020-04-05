Whole Exome Sequencing (WES) Market to be at Forefront by 2026

Whole exome sequencing (WES) is a new technology used for systematically sequencing all the stated genes in an exome (also known as genome). The exome includes the total of all exons present in an organism. A human being has about 180,000 exons, creating around 1% of the human genome, or around 30 million base pairs and is converted into proteins after translation process. It is responsible for the incidence of nearly 85% of hereditary or genetic diseases. It is also called complete exome sequencing. This sequencing technique is commonly used to identify or detect the genetic factor responsible for various diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Miller syndrome.

The global whole exome sequencing market is expected to grow at a rapid pace due to factors such as rapidly declining costs of sequencing, strategic alliances among major companies and research institutes, adoption of WES technology by new consumers, and increase in use of whole exome sequencing technology for new applications. Increase in acceptance of next generation sequencing methods for prediction, treatment, and monitoring of diverse chronic diseases such as cancer is likely to drive the market. However, lack of skilled professionals and legal issues associated with the technique restrain the global whole exome sequencing market. Furthermore, high demand for personalized medicine and development of new innovative products by key players provide numerous opportunities for market expansion in the near future.

The global whole exome sequencing market can be segmented based on technology, products and services, applications, end-user, and region. In terms of technology, the market can be classified into ion semiconductor sequencing, sequencing by synthesis, and others. Based on products and services, the global whole exome sequencing market can be divided into kits (consumables), systems and platforms, and services. The kits segment can be sub-segmented into library preparation kits, target enrichment kits, and others. The services segment can be divided into sequencing services, data analysis services, and others. In terms of application, the market can be categorized into drug discovery and development, personalized medicine, diagnostics, animal and plant research, and others. Based on end-user, the global whole exome sequencing market can be segmented into academic and government institutions, research centers, pharmaceutical and biotech companies, and others.

Geographically, the global whole exome sequencing market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Each region can be divided into specific countries such as the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, Brazil, China, India, and GCC Countries. North America dominated the global whole exome sequencing market because of the relatively large federal grants from the National Institutes of Health (NIH), increase in use of exome sequencing in uncommon sickness investigation, and improved government subsidy. Asia Pacific is projected to be the most attractive market during the forecast period due to rise in health awareness and demand for advanced medical technology.

Key players operating in the whole exome sequencing market are Macrogen, Inc., Ambry Genetics, Illumina, Inc., Knome, Inc., Life Technologies, Agilent Technologies, Roche NimbleGen, Inc., Sengenics, GENEWIZ, Inc., Eurofins Genomics, Inc., and BGI (Beijing Genomics Institute), among others. These players have adopted strategies such as collaborations, partnerships, agreements, and new product launches to gain competitive advantage in the market.