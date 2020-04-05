Workload Scheduling and Automation Software Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Top Key Players

The speed of application development in the IT industry is increasing and developers today are scrambling to find new ways to make their application delivery process more agile and scalable. Additionally developers are operating in complex environments, dealing with heterogeneous applications, databases and platforms. To accelerate the time from design to delivery, IT organizations can automate the process of creating batch jobs and work flows. These software are also needed to maintain batch activity between disparate operating systems and business applications.

Workload Scheduling and Automation software is a tool for automating IT processes streamlining workflows. These software help developers automate and integrate business and IT processes, standalone tasks and scripts spread across server environments. In addition to this, Workload Scheduling and Automation software also eliminates the need of manual scripting and manage cross-system dependencies to correlate changes with workflows as and when needed. This enables IT to accelerate the application delivery process resulting in shortened time to market.

Workload Scheduling and Automation Software Market: Drivers & Challenges

Applications developers today are experiencing a fast paced and dynamic environment where they are dealing with a host of different operating systems and business applications. Managing batch activity in in these heterogeneous environments requires manual scripting which is a time taking and error prone process. The need of automation to eliminate the manual scripting process is a major driver for the Workload Scheduling and Automation software market. However, many companies do not have a stable internal workload process and thus face challenges while offloading their processes to a software. This serves as a major challenge while adopting a Workload Scheduling and Automation Software.

Workload Scheduling and Automation Software Market: Segmentation

Segmentation of Workload Scheduling and Automation Software Market, By Software type

Platform Specific Schedulers:

Platform specific schedulers such as CRON (UNIX), Microsoft Windows Task Scheduler (Windows) & JES2 (IBM zOS) are built into the Operating system and only permit scheduling in their native environment. These workload scheduling and automation software typically require some form of scripting at the developer end and are limited in terms of functionalities and workload management

Standalone Scheduling Software:

Standalone workload scheduling and automation software such as Control-M by BMC, IBM Workload Scheduler and AutoSys by CA Technologies are purposely built to manage applications and schedule tasks between programming environments and can manage dependencies more efficiently than Platform specific schedulers.

Workload Scheduling and Automation Software Market: Regional Overview

North America is currently the largest market for Workload Scheduling and Automation Software. EMEA is also expected to be a significant market for Workload Scheduling and Automation Software followed by Asia Pacific

Workload Scheduling and Automation Software Market: Competitive Landscape

Workload Scheduling and Automation Software Market: Key Players

IBM Corporation, CA INC, ASG Technologies Group INC, Advanced Systems Concepts INC, Cisco Systems INC, VMWare INC & Stonebranch INC are the leading players in Workload Scheduling and Automation Software market.

Workload Scheduling and Automation Software Market: Key Contracts/ Agreements/ Acquisitions

In July 2017 IBM launched IBM Services platform with Watson. With this platform IBM has integrated Watson’s cognitive computing services to management and automation of IT Operations.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Workload Scheduling and Automation Software Market Segments

Workload Scheduling and Automation Software Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2014

Workload Scheduling and Automation Software Market Size & Forecast 2015 to 2025

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Workload Scheduling and Automation Software Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Workload Scheduling and Automation Software Market Drivers and Restraints

