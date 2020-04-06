ASIA PACIFIC A2P SMS MARKET Estimated to Discern 2X Expansion by 2016-2022

Summary:

Application to Person (A2P) is an emerging messaging type in the mobile world. A2P SMS provides updates related to transactions, authorized info (secure info), notifications, reminders, alerts, promotional, enquiry, search, offers, etc. without any deduction. The A2P SMS is widely used across all the verticals including BFSI, retail, healthcare, education, utilities & logistics, transport, government, etc.

Further, A2P SMS is a cost-effective communication tool for end-users to increase their customer base, reach billions of customers, reduce operation costs, lower implementation costs, and improve the brand visibility in customer landscape. Increasing demand, changing customer lifestyle, growing business models, and mobile first strategy have made the branders to increase their spending on mobile applications. The mobile value chain players are aggressively innovating new products/services to reach the customer demands in the growing mobile market.

The Asia Pacific A2P SMS market is analyzed based on three segments, namely service, verticals and countries. In the next 5 years, A2P SMS is set to be the golden era for players to enhance the business or to capture the revenue in this market. There is a huge demand for A2P messaging services and services segment covers transactional and promotional services. The transactional service is expected to contribute the major market share for Asia Pacific A2P SMS market. Currently, the A2P SMS market is growing rapidly as SMEs & larger enterprises are aggressively adopting this technology to reach their customer in an effective and easy way.

Countries segment covers developed countries – Japan, ANZ, South Korea, Singapore and others, and developing countries – China, India, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia and others. The developing countries hold the major market share compared to developed countries due to positive growth in the mobile market and internet subscriber base. Further, increasing demand for mobile application in enterprises and consumer landscape, rising spending on mobile applications, government initiatives and adoption of mobile phones are few of the factors expected to drive the A2P SMS market growth in the upcoming years.

The key players covered in the report are Vodafone Group Plc., Bharti Airtel Limited, SK Telecom Co. Ltd., China Unicom Ltd., Singapore Telecommunications Limited, Tanla Solutions Limited, SAP SE, Orange Business Services and TATA Communications Limited.

The study covers and analyzes the “Asia Pacific A2P SMS” market. Bringing out the complete key insights of this industry, the report aims to provide an opportunity for players to understand the latest trends, current market scenario, government initiatives, and technologies related to the market. In addition, helps the venture capitalist in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.

Over the past few years, there is a drastic change in the mobile messaging market. The traditional SMS market is moving towards the declining stage, where the telecom players are drastically seeing a negative impact on their SMS revenue. In Asia Pacific, major drivers for A2P SMS market growth are increasing demand for the mobile application (mobile banking, mobile health, mobile payment, e-commerce), rising population and mobile subscriber base.

Asia Pacific A2P SMS market is analyzed based on three segments – services, verticals and countries. Services segment is further divided into transactional service and promotional service. The transactional service will hold the major market share in A2P SMS market followed by promotional service.

The countries include developed and developing countries. The developing countries include China, India, Philippines, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam and Indonesia. The developed countries include Japan, Singapore, ANZ, and South Korea. The developing countries hold a bundle of business opportunities for stakeholders in the A2P SMS market. China is the leading country for A2P SMS growth followed by India and Japan.

In verticals segment, BFSI is the leading vertical in the adoption of A2P SMS followed by retail, IT & telecom, transport, media & entertainment, healthcare, education, government, and utilities & logistics. The education and healthcare verticals are set to be the emerging verticals.

The Asia Pacific A2P SMS market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period 2016–2022. In Asia Pacific, increasing mobile subscriber base (feature to smartphone), population, internet user base and emerging IoT technologies such as smart home, identity verification, connected cars, and mobile commerce are the major drivers for the A2P SMS growth.

The adoption and penetration of A2P SMS technology in various enterprises are expected to support the A2P SMS market in the upcoming years. Few of the major players in Asia Pacific include Vodafone, Airtel, SingTel, China Unicom, etc.

Japan,Australia & New Zealand,South Lorea,Singapore,China,India,Thailand,Malaysia,Indonesia, Philippines,Vietnam

Key Players:

Vodafone Group,Bharti Airtel Ltd,SK Telecom Co Ltd,China Unicom Ltd,Singapore Telecommunications Ltd,mGage,Syniverse Technologies LLC,Tanla Solutions Ltd,SAP SE, Orange Business Services,TATA Communications Ltd,Wavecell,RouteSMS Solutions Ltd,Wegus Infotech