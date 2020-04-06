Automotive Industry Global Industry Review 2019 To 2024

Automotive Industry Share, Size, Trends, And Business Opportunity Analysis Report 2019 include historic data, with forecast data to 2024. Automotive Industry report is helpful for future strategy development, and to know about Market Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Global market size, share, Growth, Trends, key players forecast to 2024.

The automobile industry is driven by the production and sale of self-powered vehicles, including passenger cars, trucks, buses, and other commercial vehicles. The automobiles enable the consumers to commute long distances for work, shopping, and entertainment. The development of roads, increasing standard of living, increasing middle class population in developing regions, are the factors driving the automotive industry sector. The global automotive industry is garnering much attention from various sectors, due to which it can expect a smooth run with CAGR of 2.78% during the forecast period. During that time, its value can grow from 96,804 thousand units in 2017 to 1,13,366 thousand units by 2024. Market Research Future’s (MRFR) detailed report on the market has its focus on segments, drivers, and competitive analysis of the entire market.

Segmentation:

The report includes a segmental analysis of the automotive industry for better understanding. The market can be segmented by vehicle type. By vehicle, the automotive industry comprises passenger car and commercial vehicle.

Key Competitors:

The significant players profiled in the automotive industry are Volkswagen AG (Germany), General Motors (US), Toyota Motor Corporation (Japan), SAIC Motor Corporation Limited (China), Ford Motor Company (US), Nissan Motor Corporation (Japan), Hyundai Motor Company (South Korea), Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (US), Honda Motor Corporation (Japan), and Daimler AG (Germany).

Regional Analysis:

Region-specific analysis of the automotive industry includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and the Rest-of-the-World (RoW). Asia-Pacific is the present frontrunner. However, the North America region is expected to be the fastest budding region during the forecast period. Asia- Pacific dominance depends on the presence of China, Japan, India, South Korea, and other prominent automotive markets are influencing the demand for vehicles in this region. For instance, in China, per capita disposable income with the number of new vehicle purchases, and the replacement of vehicles, are growing rapidly. Major automotive OEMs, such as SAIC, Toyota, Nissan, Maruti, and Hyundai are headquartered in this region.

The automotive industry includes companies and organizations involved in the design, development, and manufacture, of automobiles. The vehicles are broadly classified into passenger car and commercial vehicles, with passenger cars covering sport utility vehicles, sedan, coupe, hatchback cars, and commercial vehicle includes light trucks, buses, and large transport trucks. However, the automotive industry does not include the entities dedicated to the maintenance of automobiles, such as delivery to the end user, repair shops, and motor fuel filling stations. Rise in new vehicle sales has boosted the automotive industry, globally. The rising standard of living, availability of credit system, and the proliferating component aftermarket are expected to drive the automotive industry.

Table Of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition 18

2.2 Scope Of The Study 18

2.3 List Of Assumptions 19

2.4 Market Structure 19

2.5 Macro Factor Indicator Analyses 20

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process 22

3.2 Primary Research 23

3.3 Secondary Research 24

3.4 Market Size Estimation 25

3.5 Forecast Model 25

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction 27

4.2 Drivers 28

4.2.1 Rise In New Vehicle Sales 28

4.2.2 Increasing Investment In Research And Development 28

4.2.3 Rapid Growth Of The Component Aftermarket 29

4.3 Drivers Impact Analysis 30

4.4 Restraints 30

4.4.1 High Costs Of Vehicle And Component Manufacturing 30

4.4.2 Increasing Complexities Within Vehicles 31

4.5 Restraint Impact Analysis 31

4.6 Opportunities 32

4.6.1 Increasing Sale Of Electric Vehicles 32

5 Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Value Chain Analysis 34

5.1.1 Inbound Logistics 34

5.1.2 Operations 35

5.1.3 Outbound Logistics 35

5.1.4 Marketing And Sales 35

5.1.5 Services 35

5.1.6 Support Activities 36

5.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 36

5.2.1 Threat Of New Entrants 37

5.2.2 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers 37

5.2.3 Bargaining Power Of Buyers 37

5.2.4 Threat Of Substitutes 37

5.2.5 Rivalry 37

5.3 Technology Trends: Automotive Industry 38

5.3.1 Shared Mobility 38

5.3.2 Autonomous Driving 38

5.3.3 Electrification And Connected Cars 38

5.4 Regulatory Landscape 39

5.5 Patent Trends: Automotive Industry 41

Continued…….

