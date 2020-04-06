Benzenoid Market Analysis, Development Status, Industry Growth, Segmentation, Forecast to 2023

Market Overview:

Benzenoids have become a crucial element for aromatic products in almost no time. Market Research Future (MRFR), reports the growing demand for personal care products is expected to boost the global market of benzenoids during the forecasted period (2017-2023). Benzenoids can be classed as a special aromatic organic compound containing one or more benzene rings, such as naphthalene, anthracene, phenanthrene, pyridine, and others. Leaves, flowers, oil, wood, and bark act as natural sources for benzenoids.

Drivers and Restraints:

The Global Benzenoid Market is experiencing demands from various corners. Growing awareness of benzenoids, increasing consumption of flavored dairy products, and rising population with disposable incomes are some of the major driving factors of the global benzenoid market. Rapid industrialization and urbanization are factors expected to act as market growth catalysts.

However, high cost for research and development may deter the rapid growth. In addition, compliance with quality standards and various stipulations can hinder the progress of the global benzenoid market.

Key Players:

Some of the prominent players operating in the global benzenoid market are BASF SE (Germany), Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC. (U.S.), The Good Scents Company (U.S.), International Flavors & Fragrances (U.S.), Givaudan (Switzerland), Firmenich (Switzerland), Quest International (the Netherlands), Takasago (Japan), Haarmann & Reimer (Germany), Sensient Technologies (U.S.), and others

Market Segmentation:

The global benzenoid market can be segmented by type and application.

By Type, the market is segmented into natural and synthetic. The former can further be classified into leaves, flower, wood, bark, oil, and others. The current scenario assessment reveals synthetic segment accounted for the largest market share and will go on dominating the market during the forecast period.

Based on application, the market is categorized into soap and detergent, food and beverage, cosmetics and personal care, household products, dyes, agricultural chemical, pharmaceutical, candles, mosquito repellant, and others. Among these, cosmetics and personal care along with soap and detergent are accounted for generating the maximum revenue. Personal care products, such as shampoos, hair care products, lotions, and creams contain benzenoids and a wider consumer base. Soap and detergent are widely used in homes and public laundry and will enjoy steady growth. However, cosmetics and personal care segment is predicted to grow at a faster rate owing to increasing number of consumer spending on personal care products.

Regional Analysis:

Geographical segmentation of global benzenoid market has five distinct regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

Asia Pacific is predicted to grow with the highest CAGR over the forecast period on account of expanding end-use applications, such as soap and detergent, cosmetics and personal care, and household products. The growing demand for cosmetics and personal care products will boost market volume numbers. Malaysia, China, Thailand, India, Vietnam, and South Korea. China and India are predicted to hold the major market share regarding volume due to increasing purchasing power, availability of cheap labor and land, and a strict regulatory framework.

Argentina, Brazil, and Colombia are countries predicted to dominate the Latin American benzenoid market share on account of rising consumer spending on beauty care products. The Middle Eastern & African countries such as Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) may have a positive impact on the end use industry growth over the forecast period.

