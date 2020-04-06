Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Opportunities and Challenges to 2025

ResearchMoz presents this most up-to-date research on “Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market 2019 Emerging Trends and Strong Application Scope by 2025”.

A contract manufacturer (“CM”) is a manufacturer that contracts with a firm for components or products. It is a form of outsourcing. A contract manufacturer performing packaging operations is called copacker or a contract packager.

In terms of application, the global biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market is divided into several sections. Among them, oncology is the biggest downstream user who has a market share of 21.3% in 2017.

This report focuses on the global Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The key players covered in this study

Lonza Group

Baxter Biopharma Solutions

Samsung

Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies

Boehringer Ingelheim

Patheon

Rentschler Biotechnologie

Biomeva

Probiogen

Cytovance Biologics

KBI Biopharma

WuXi Biologics

Abzena

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Growth Factors

Interferons

Monoclonal Antibodies

Recombinant Hormones

Vaccines

Insulin

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Autoimmune Diseases

Oncology

Metabolic Diseases

Ophthalmology

Cardiovascular Diseases

Infectious Diseases

Neurology

Respiratory Disorders

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

