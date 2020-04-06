Bioplastic Composites Market to Witness Exponential Growth by 2023

A fresh report titled “Bioplastic Composites Market for Injection Molding By Polymer (Natural Polymer and Synthetic Polymer), Fiber Type (Wood Fiber Composites and Non-wood Fiber Composites), and End-user Industry (Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Building & Construction, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Goods, and Others) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Bioplastic Composites Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.



Bioplastics are derived from renewable feedstocks such as corn, sugarcane, and cellulose. The preference towards bio-based plastics has increased significantly, due to their eco-friendly nature, abundant availability of renewable feedstocks, and favorable government policies the aid the use of bioplastics in various industries. Moreover, bioplastics are widely applicable in rigid packaging, flexible packaging, textiles, consumer goods, agriculture, construction, electrical & electronics, and other industries. Furthermore, the fusion of bio-resources such as plant-derived natural fibers into bioplastic composite structures has gained traction in designing and engineering of bioplastic composites. The natural fibers used in the bioplastics help to enhance the specific properties such as stiffness & thermal behavior, reduce the price of bioplastics, improve the bio-based share of bioplastics, and refine their recyclability.

Get Report Sample Copy @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/sample/3979



Environment-friendly properties of bioplastics and their high consumer acceptance significantly drive the growth of the global bioplastic market for injection molding. Furthermore, favorable government policy towards the use of bioplastics and adequate accessibility of renewable raw material sources fuel the market growth. However, high cost of bioplastics and their limited performance restrain the growth of the bioplastic composites market. On the contrary, decrease in dependency on petroleum resource and increase in R&D activities for bioplastic are expected to provide lucrative future opportunities for the market growth.

The report segments the global bioplastic composites market for injection molding on the basis of polymer, fiber type, end-user industry, and geography. Based on polymer, the market is bifurcated into natural polymer and synthetic polymer. Natural polymer is further classified into polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA), polylactic acid (PLA), and others, whereas synthetic polymer is subsegmented into epoxy, polypropylene, and others. By fiber type, the market is divided into wood fiber composites and non-wood fiber composites. The wood fiber composites segment is further categorized into hardwood and softwood, while non-wood fiber composites is divided into flax, hemp, jute, and others. Depending on end-user industry, the market is fragmented into transportation, electrical & electronics, building & construction, aerospace & defense, consumer goods and others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players operating in the market include Arkema, Mitsubishi Plastics, Inc., Huntsman Corporation, BASF SE, Toray Industries, Inc., Natureworks LLC, Corbion NV, Dow Chemical Company, and Solvay SA, Braskem.

KEY BENEFITS

– Porter’s Five Force’s analysis helps in analyzing the potential of buyers and suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.

– It outlines the current trends and future scenario of the bioplastic composites market for injection molding from 2017 to 2023 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

– Major countries in each region have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the global/regional market.

– An in-depth analysis of the current research & clinical developments within the market is provided along with the key dynamic factors.

– The key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their detailed impact analyses have been elucidated in the study.

– The profiles of key players along with their key strategic developments have been enlisted in the report.

Key Market Segments

By Polymer

– Natural Polymer

– – – Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA)

– – – Polylactic Acid (PLA)

– – – Others

– Synthetic Polymer

– – – Epoxy

– – – Polypropylene

– – – Others

By Fiber Type

– Wood Fiber Composites

– Hardwood

– Softwood

– Non-Wood Fiber Composites

– Flax

– Hemp

– Jute

– Others

By End-User Industry

– Transportation

– Electrical & Electronics

– Building & Construction

– Aerospace & Defense

– Consumer Goods

– Others

By Geography

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Germany

– France

– Spain

– Italy

– UK

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Australia

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Brazil

– South Africa

– Saudi Arabia

– Rest of LAMEA

Access Complete Research Report with TOC @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/product/bioplastic-composites-market-amr

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMERY

2.1. Key finding of the study

2.2. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pocket

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. Porter’s five forces analysis

3.3.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. Bargaining power of buyers

3.3.3. Thereat of new entrants

3.3.4. Threat of substitutes

3.3.5. Intensity of competitive rivalry

3.4. Market dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Environmentally friendly properties of bioplastics composites

3.4.1.2. Increase in consumer acceptance

3.4.1.3. Favorable government policies

3.4.1.4. Renewable raw material sources

3.4.2. Restraints

3.4.2.1. High cost of bioplastic composites

3.4.2.2. Limited performance

3.4.3. Opportunities

3.4.3.1. Decrease in dependency on petroleum resource & increase in R&D activities

3.4.3.2. Growth in corporate social responsibility (CSR)

3.5. Top player positioning

CHAPTER 4: BIOPLASTIC COMPOSITES MARKET FOR INJECTION MOLDING MARKET, BY POLYMER

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Natural polymer

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast

4.2.2.1. Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA)

4.2.3. Market size and forecast

4.2.3.1. Polylactic Acid (PLA)

4.2.4. Market size and forecast

4.2.4.1. Others

4.2.5. Market size and forecast

4.3. Synthetic polymer

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast

4.3.2.1. Epoxy

4.3.3. Market size and forecast

4.3.3.1. Polyethylene terephtalate

4.3.4. Market size and forecast

4.3.4.1. Others

4.3.5. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 5: BIOPLASTIC COMPOSITES MARKET FOR INJECTION MOLDING MARKET, BY FIBER TYPE

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Wood fiber composites

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast

5.2.2.1. Hardwood Market size and forecast

5.2.2.2. Softwood

5.2.3. Market size and forecast

5.3. Non-wood fiber composites

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast

5.3.2.1. Flax

5.3.3. Market size and forecast

5.3.3.1. Hemp

5.3.4. Market size and forecast

5.3.4.1. Jute

5.3.5. Market size and forecast

5.3.5.1. Others

5.3.6. Market size and forecast

Continue @…



Check for Discount @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/discount/3979



About Us:

KD Market Insights offers a comprehensive database of syndicated research studies, customized reports, and consulting services. These reports are created to help in making smart, instant and crucial decisions based on extensive and in-depth quantitative information, supported by extensive analysis and industry insights. Our dedicated in-house team ensures the reports satisfy the requirement of the client. We aim at providing value service to our clients. Our reports are backed by extensive industry coverage and is made sure to give importance to the specific needs of our clients. The main idea is to enable our clients to make an informed decision, by keeping them and ourselves up to date with the latest trends in the market.



Contact Us:

KD Market Insights

150 State Street, Albany,

New York, USA 12207

+1 (518) 300-1215

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.kdmarketinsights.com

Read More News: https://marketnewsbizz.com

https://marketresearchtab.com

https://kdmarketinsightsblog.com