Cancer Genome Sequencing Market Insights 2019-2025: Agilent Technologies, GE Healthcare Life Sciences, Johnson & Johnson, LI-COR Biosciences, Abbott Laboratories

Cancer genome sequencing refers to a method used to identify the complete DNA or RNA sequence of cancer cells based on the sequencing of a single, homogeneous or heterogeneous group of tumor cells.

It is a laboratory technique that characterizes DNA or RNA sequences of primary tumor tissue, the tumor micro environment (such as stromal / fibroblast cells), adjacent or distal normal tissue, or metastatic tumor sites. This technique generates information related to identification of nucleotide bases (DNA or RNA), mutation status, copy number and sequence variants, as well as structural variations including fusion genes and chromosomal translocations.

The key players covered in this study

Agilent Technologies

GE Healthcare Life Sciences

Johnson & Johnson

LI-COR Biosciences

Abbott Laboratories

Beckman Coulter

Bayer Corporation

Hamilton Thorne Biosciences

Integrated DNA Technologies

Microchip Biotechnologies

Myriad Genetics

Commonwealth Biotechnologies

ZS Genetics

Pacific Biosciences



Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Second generation

Third generation



Market segment by Application, split into

Treatment

Research



Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America



The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Cancer Genome Sequencing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Cancer Genome Sequencing development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

