Chronic Diseases Management Market – Global Industry to Spur Revenue Growth in the Coming Years 2019-2025

Chronic Disease Management which was also known as enhanced primary care earlier is the ongoing care and support which help in managing the health care of patient suffering with chronic disease such as asthma, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, stroke, etc. It also require visits and support from the family physician, other primary care provider, community-based programs or referrals to specialist programs and services.

Long-term care centers and rehabilitation centers generally provide chronic disease management services. In chronic care management services, patient are aware of more reliable treatment options. Increase prevalence of chronic disease worldwide is the major factor of market growth for chronic disease management globally.

In 2018, the global Chronic Diseases Management market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Chronic Diseases Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Chronic Diseases Management development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

TriZetto Corporation

Phytel

Pegasystems

AxisPoint Health

Wellcentive

Medecision

HealthSmart Holdings

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

ZeOmega

Epic Corporation

Harmony Information Systems

Infosys

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Consulting Service

Implementation Service

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals

Home Care

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

