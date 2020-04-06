Chronic Kidney Disease Market Segmentation in Global Industry, 2018-2023

The Chronic Kidney Disease market report [5 Year Forecast 2018-2023] focuses on Major Leading Industry Players, providing info like Chronic Kidney Disease market product scope, market overview, opportunities, driving force and market risks. Profile the top manufacturers of Chronic Kidney Disease, with sales, revenue and global market share of Chronic Kidney Disease are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast and speak to info. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally administrated. The Chronic Kidney Disease market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, It also represents overall Chronic Kidney Disease industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

“Summary

The healthcare sector underwent remarkable change in the last decade due to the increased use of innovative products and therapies. The evolution of dialysis technology contributes to development of the healthcare sector. Researchers focus on innovative products and machines for dialysis. Companies producing dialysis products are investing more in R&D. Home dialysis and portable dialysis machines are gaining popularity among patients suffering from end-stage kidney disease, kidney failure and acute kidney injury.

The focus of this report is the role of drugs and medical device intervention (dialysis) in the treatment and management of Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD).

Reasons for Doing This Study

The economic impact of CKD remains a global crisis. Even with the gradual shift in treatment guidelines and innovation, nearly 10% of the U.S. population suffers from this disease that is often referred to as a silent killer. Today, one out of seven people in the U.S. have CKD. Most are unaware that they have it. Millions of patients go undiagnosed each year due to lack of treatment and affordable care. Annual treatment costs for Medicare beneficiaries with CKD are as high as $64 billion, with an additional $34 billion spent on treating patients with end stage renal disease (ESRD).

“Report Scope:

Five-year projections for market activity and value are provided. Treatment types and trends for acute and chronic kidney failure, pricing considerations for medications, dialysis products (dialysis machines, dialysates and dialyzers), therapies, surgical procedures, companies, industry structure and participating companies are included in the study.

Qualitative information on disease overview, epidemiology and clinical burden of CKD is covered in detail. Further, detailed description about diagnostic methods such as blood tests, medical imaging; treatment, disease management strategies like pharmacological interventions, medical device interventions such as dialysis and kidney transplantation procedures and dietary supplements are covered. Further supporting technologies such as smartphone apps, tools and emerging technologies in dialysis and kidney transplantation procedures are also covered. Special emphasis is given to new, emerging technologies for the treatment of CKD. Market specific information on global dynamics (drivers, challenges and emerging opportunities) are covered. CKD disease management involves tedious labor, safety and cost analyses, knowledge of current policies, regulations and reimbursement. Further clinical trial and patent landscape is also covered in the report. Profiles and the overall competitive landscape of companies/manufacturers engaged in offering drugs and medical equipment for treating CKD is covered in the report.

Quantitative market size and forecast information is covered broadly by treatment, user settings and region. By treatment, the market is categorized into drugs (treatment of complications associated due to CKD, drugs for dialyzed patient groups, post-kidney transplantation procedures are covered) and medical equipment (dialysis-hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis, kidney transplantation procedure surgical equipment). By user settings the CKD market is categorized into hospitals, specialty clinics and homecare. By region the market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW (Latin America, Middle East and Africa).

Report Includes:

– 37 data tables and 22 additional tables

– A detailed overview of the global markets for Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD)

– Analyses of global market trends with data from 2017 and 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

– Information on current state of chronic kidney disease, with an emphasis on biomarkers, diagnostic methods, and mobile apps that support effective disease state management

– Key insight into research on CKD comorbidities such as Diabetes and Metabolic Disease, as well as treatment methods and diagnostics

– A look at the impact of regulatory, environmental, and legislative issues on the global CKD market

– Profiles of major market players within the industry, including Abbott Laboratories, Eli Lilly and Co., Eisai, Inc., Merck & Co. and Sanofi-Aventis”

