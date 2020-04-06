Connected Car M2M Connections and Services Market to See Huge Growth by 2025 | Audi, Delphi Automotive, Ford Motor Company, Google
Connected Car M2M Connections and Services Market report includes (6 Year Forecast 2019-2025) includes Overview, classification, industry value, price, cost and gross profit. It also offers in-intensity insight of the Connected Car M2M Connections and Services industry masking all vital parameters along with, Drivers, Market Trends, Market Dynamics, Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Price and Gross Margin, Connected Car M2M Connections and Services market Share via Region, New Challenge Feasibility Evaluation, Analysis and Guidelines on New mission Investment.
A connected car is a car that is equipped with Internet access, and usually also with a wireless local area network.This allows the car to share internet access with other devices both inside as well as outside the vehicle.
One of the primary drivers for this market is the growing number of smartphone integrated services. The demand for in-vehicle connectivity and telematics has led to technological advances that aim to enhance the overall in-vehicle experience of both the passengers and drivers.
Moreover, owing to the growing demand for electronic vehicles across the world, automotive OEMs are developing applications that will allow the consumers to connect their smartphones to the vehicle to provide a real-time status of their vehicle’s battery.
In 2018, the global Connected Car M2M Connections and Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Connected Car M2M Connections and Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Connected Car M2M Connections and Services development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Audi
Delphi Automotive
Ford Motor Company
Google
IBM
Alpine Electronics
BMW
GM
Bosch
Mercedes-Benz
NXP Semiconductors
PSA Peugeot Citroen
Qualcomm
Toyota
Volkswagen
Wipro
Sierra Wireless
Tech Mahindra
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Embedded Solutions
Integrated Solutions
Tethered Solutions
Market segment by Application, split into
Safety And Security
Infotainment
Driver Assistance
Vehicle Management
On-Drive Management
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Connected Car M2M Connections and Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Connected Car M2M Connections and Services development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
