Data Loss Prevention (DLP) Solutions Market Revenue, Opportunity, Segment And Key Trends 2019-2025
ResearchMoz presents professional and in-depth study of “Global Data Loss Prevention (DLP) Solutions Market Size,Status and Forecast 2019-2025”.
In 2018, the global Data Loss Prevention (DLP) Solutions market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Data Loss Prevention (DLP) Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Data Loss Prevention (DLP) Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Symantec
Digital Guardian
Trend Micro
CA Technologies
Trustwave
Code Green Network
Zecurion
McAfee
Gartner Inc
Proofpoint
Skyhigh Networks
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Network DLP
Storage DLP
Endpoint DLP
Market segment by Application, split into
Healthcare
Retail & Logistics
Telecomm and IT
Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)
Aerospace, Defense & Intelligence
Government (Excluding Defense) and Public Utilities
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Data Loss Prevention (DLP) Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Data Loss Prevention (DLP) Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Data Loss Prevention (DLP) Solutions are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
