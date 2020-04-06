Deep Sea Mining Market Research Report 2019, Industry Share, Analysis & Outlook

The Deep Sea Mining market report [7 Year Forecast 2017-2024] focuses on Major Leading Industry Players, providing info like Deep Sea Mining market product scope, market overview, opportunities, driving force and market risks. Profile the top manufacturers of Deep Sea Mining, with sales, revenue and global market share of Deep Sea Mining are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast and speak to info. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally administrated. The Deep Sea Mining market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, It also represents overall Deep Sea Mining industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

“Summary

This report examines deep sea mining equipment, technologies, mineral revenue potential and the current state of the market. The analysis includes a detailed survey of upcoming organizations in the market as well as existing players. Included is an examination, description and valuation of global and regional market sizes for 2020 through 2030.

While a wide range of companies operate in the market, below is a broad classification of these companies –

– Core deep sea mining companies (for example, Nautilus Minerals and Neptune Minerals).

– Companies and institutions (including government bodies) that are not yet active in the deep sea mining market but have applied for licensing and have shown interest in deep sea mining.

– Manufacturers of deep sea mining equipment.

APAC is the largest market for deep sea mining in terms of licenses granted for deep sea mining activities. All deep sea mining contracts for ISA are required to have a state sponsor and according to the agreements, the sponsoring government will have a share in revenue that the mining company expects to generate. In case of EEZ mining contracts, the countries prefer to keep a sharegenerally between xx to xx of the revenue generated from selling the minerals. Within APAC, Oceania (which consists of countries or sovereign states such as Palau, Fiji, Tonga, Kiribati, Tuvalu, as well as New Zealand andAustralia) is the issuer of the largest number of deep sea mining licenses. The EEZs within Oceania have the largest number of sea floor massive sulphide (SMS) deposits and hence sees a large number of mining applications. APAC is also expected to see the largest revenue from deep sea mining activities in the coming years. APAC is followed by Europe and North America in terms of licenses granted (andpending applications). In North America, the U.S. has not ratified ISA and is not a member of United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). Hence, licenses granted and mining active by the

“Report Scope:

For the purpose of this report, deep sea mining is defined as a mineral retrieval process (mining) that takes place on the ocean floor. Deep sea mining is also alternatively known as ocean floor mining, ocean bed mining, sea floor mining or seabed mining. However, deep sea mining is different from shallow sea mining. Since deep water mining is a relatively new industry, there is no standard definition that segregates deep sea mining from shallow sea mining. However, various stakeholders in the industry as well as others active in the market generally agree that deep sea mining is the removal of minerals from sea beds deeper than 500 meters.

Based on types of deposits at sea floor, deep sea mining can be categorized into three types –

– Cobalt rich crusts (CRC).

– Manganese nodules.

– Seafloor massive sulphides (SMS).

Cobalt rich crusts, also known as cobalt crusts or cobalt rich ferromanganese crust, are rock-hard, metallic layers that form on the flanks of submarine volcanoes, called seamounts. It is estimated that slightly more than 55% of sea floor cobalt crusts are located in the Pacific Ocean. Cobalt crusts also represent a very large metal resource in the sea and contain a relatively large amount of cobalt compared to deposits on land and to manganese nodules. The largest share of metals in the cobalt crusts, however, consists of manganese and iron. Cobalt crusts are also called as cobalt rich ferromanganese crusts. On an average, most promising cobalt crusts lie at water depths of 800 to 2,500 meters.

Report Includes:

– 38 tables

– An overview of the global markets for deep sea mining technologies, marine, equipment and mineral targets

– Analyses of global market trends, with estimated data from 2020 and 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2030

– An overview of historical developments of deep-sea mining equipment and technologies and assessment of its impact at a global level

– Briefing about International Seabed Authority (ISA) and exclusive economic zone (EEZ) and discussion of their role in regulation of deep-sea mining activities in order to protect the marine environment

– Company profiles of the top players in the industry, including Eramet Group (Eramet S.A.), Hydril Pressure Control (GE Hydril), Nordic Ocean Resources AS (Nora), Teledyne Technologies, Inc., and UK Seabed Resources (Lockheed Martin UK Ltd.)”

