Detailed Analysis of Belgium General Insurance Market Forecast 2019-2025

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Strategic Market Intelligence: General Insurance in Belgium-Key trends and Opportunities to 2022” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

GlobalDatas “Strategic Market Intelligence: General Insurance in Belgium – Key trends and Opportunities to 2022″, report provides a detailed outlook by product category for the Belgian general insurance segment. It provides values for key performance indicators such as written premium, loss ratio and general insurance penetration during the review period (2013-2017) and forecast period (2017-2022).

The report also analyzes distribution channels operating in the segment, gives a comprehensive overview of the Belgian economy and demographics, and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country.

The report brings together GlobalDatas research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and profiles of insurers operating in the country. The report also includes details of insurance regulations, and recent changes in the regulatory structure.

Key Highlights

– Key insights and dynamics of the Belgian general insurance industry.

– Comparison of Belgian general insurance segments, along with premium trends and key profitability ratios.

– A comprehensive overview of the Belgian economy, government initiatives, investment opportunities and enterprise structure.

– Belgian insurance regulatory frameworks evolution, key facts, taxation regime, licensing and capital requirements.

– Belgian general insurance industrys market structure giving details of retail and commercial lines of business.

– Distribution channels deployed by the Belgian general insurers.

– Details of the competitive landscape, M&A and competitors profiles.

Scope

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the general insurance segment in Belgium –

– It provides historical values for the Belgian general insurance segment for the reports 2013-2017 review period, and projected figures for the 2017-2022 forecast period.

– It offers a detailed analysis of the key categories in the Belgian general insurance segment, and market forecasts to 2022.

– It analyzes the various distribution channels for general insurance products in Belgium.

– It profiles the top general insurance companies in Belgium, and outlines the key regulations affecting them.

Reasons to buy

– Make strategic business decisions using in-depth historic and forecast market data related to the Belgian general insurance segment, and each category within it.

– Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities in Belgian general insurance segment.

– Assess the competitive dynamics in the general insurance segment.

– Identify growth opportunities and market dynamics in key product categories.

– Gain insights into key regulations governing the Belgian insurance industry, and their impact on companies and the industry’s future.

