Detailed Analysis of Global Ride-on Trowel Market Forecast 2019-2025

Ride-on trowels are a class of construction equipment which are used to finish a concrete slab or surface smoothly. The operator rides the machine while operating the machine and controls the machine from the control panel and the lever at the top of the machine. During the operation operator controls the power trowel installed at the bottom of the machine to provide smooth finish to the concrete surface. The ride-on trowel is more efficient in finishing large concrete surfaces from its counterpart walk behind trowel as it requires less time, labor and low energy consumption. Increasing number of industrial buildings, warehouses, garages, airports, and housing along with the rising demand for smooth finished concrete surfaces would eventually lead to the rise in demand for ride-on trowels. With increasing requirements of safety and setup big warehouses and airports should have smooth and flat concrete surface, which is easily possible with the help of ride-on trowel during the construction phase of the area.

Global Ride-on Trowel Market: Segmentation

The report provides comprehensive analysis of the global ride-on trowel market by steering, blade diameter, fuel type and regions. It segments the market into steering type such as mechanical and hydraulic. It also classifies market into blade diameter- 36, 46/48, and above 48. The report divides the ride-on trowel market based on fuel type such as petrol, diesel and electric. The report also segments the ride-on trowel market based on major geographies into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Based on the steering, blade diameter, fuel type and country, the report analyzes the attractiveness of each segment and country with the help of an attractiveness tool. The study consist of value chain analysis, which offers a better understanding of key companies in the supply chain. Additionally, the study examines market competition through Porters Five Forces Analysis.

Global Ride-on Trowel Market: Scope of the Study

This study analyzes, estimates, and forecasts the global ride-on trowel market in terms of volume (Units) and revenue (US$ Mn) from 2016 to 2025. Market numbers given in the report describe the demand for global ride-on trowel, but not production or supply. The global ride-on trowel market report also analyzes several driving and restraining factors and their impact on the market during the forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market share of key companies in the global ride-on trowel market. Market share of companies has been derived on the basis of revenue generated by the companies from the sale of ride-on trowel. Primary research represents the majority of our research efforts, complemented by extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes a search of technical writing, internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be the most consistent, effective, and productive approach for procuring precise market data, recognizing business opportunities, and understanding industry participants perceptions.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

Key market players profiled in the study are Allen Engineering, Bartell Machinery Systems, Atlas Copco, Shanghai Dragon Construction Equipment Co., Ltd., Multiquip-Whiteman, Masterpac, MBW Inc., Shandong Shenhua Machinery Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Parchem Construction Supplies Pty. Ltd., Shanghai Dynamic Construction Machinery Co. Ltd. and Wacker Neuson.

The report segments the global ride-on trowel market as:

Steering Type

Mechanical

Hydraulic

Blade Diameter

36

46/48

Above 48

