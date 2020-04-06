Electric Aircraft Market – Segmentation, Opportunities and Industry Analysis Forecast 2023

Market Scenario:

Rising fuel prices have become a major concern for the aircraft companies. This is impelling them to look for alternatives to conventional fuel sources. Thus, the focus on electrical energy as an eco-friendly and efficient alternative to conventional fuel may increase the electric aircraft market demand over the forecast period. The use of electric aircraft will help in reducing noise, air, and ground pollution. This results in minimizing the hazards of global warming. This is estimated to drive the demand for the electric aircraft market.

Electric aircraft are very innovative with respect to functioning and technology. An electric aircraft consists of a variety of autonomous electric components and systems, including structural components, smart skin, and printed electronics. The electric aircraft market growth is propelled by the rise in usage of these autonomous systems. The decrease in the operational & maintenance costs and the remarkable increase in aircraft deliveries have been a few other major factors spurring the electric aircraft market demand.

An electric aircraft is an aircraft power-driven by electric motors. Electric energy may be supplied by several methods, including ground power cables, batteries, solar cells, power beaming ultra-capacitors, and fuel cells. Increase in per capita income has led to a continuous rise in the number of air passengers over the past few years. This has driven the demand for aircraft, which, in turn, is driving the growth of the electric aircraft market. Electric aircraft manufacturers are looking forward to developing electric-powered aircraft that will consume no fuel, emit no CO2 or NOx, and will be considerably quieter as compared to the traditional gas-powered aircraft.

The latest trends gaining momentum in the electric aircraft market is the growth of combined propulsion control for the overall steadiness during normal and emergency operations in the aircraft. To achieve capable combined propulsion control, the electric power management system is connected with every process of the aircraft, which requires a stable power supply and swift turnaround response in case of an emergency landing. This will also drive the market during the forecast period.

Segmentation:

By Technology

Hybrid Aircraft Solar-Powered Fuel-Powered

All Electric Aircraft

By Power Source

Battery

Solar Cells

Fuel Cells

Ultra-Capacitors

Others

By Range

Less than 600 Km

More than 600 Km

By Application

Commercial

Military

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Key Players:

The key players in Electric Aircraft Market are Bye Aerospace (U.S.), DeLorean Aerospace (U.S.), Eviation Aircraft (Israel), Electric Aircraft Corporation (U.S.), Lilium (Germany), PC Aero (Germany), Pipistrel (U.K), Siemens (Germany), Schempp-Hirth (Germany), Volta-Volaré (U.S.), Yuneec International (China), and Zunum Aero (U.S.).

