Emerging Opportunities In Construction Glass Recycling Market With Current Trends Analysis To 2025
ResearchMoz presents professional and in-depth study of “Global Construction Glass Recycling Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”.
This report mainly studies Construction Glass Recycling market. Glass Recycling is the processing of waste glass into usable products. Glass waste should be separated by chemical composition, and then, depending on the end use and local processing capabilities, might also have to be separated into different colors. When glass is used for new container manufacturing, it is virtually infinitely recyclable. The processing and use of recycled glass in manufacturing conserves raw materials, and reduces energy consumption. That which is not recycled, but crushed, reduces the volume of waste sent to landfills.
In 2018, the global Construction Glass Recycling market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Construction Glass Recycling status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Construction Glass Recycling development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Strategic Materials
Ardagh
Momentum Recycling
Heritage Glass
Shanghai Yanlongji
The Glass Recycling Company
Spring Pool
Pace Glass
Vitro Minerals
Marco Abrasives
Rumpke
Binder+Co
Owens Corning
Trim
Vetropack Holding
Sesotec
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Normal Glass
Float Glass
Toughened Glass
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Construction
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Construction Glass Recycling status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Construction Glass Recycling development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Construction Glass Recycling are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
