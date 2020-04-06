Furniture Market Exclusive Insights, Rising Growth and Research Analysis 2019 to 2025

The Global Furniture Market is estimated to be valued at USD 654.60 billion by 2025 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.64% during the forecast period. The wood segment of the furniture accounted for the largest market share in the material type segment. However, melamine segment has been projected to grow at the highest CAGR on account of increasing demand in Asia-Pacific and its low cost.

Among the furniture type, sofas accounted for the largest market share of 23.3% in 2018, closely followed by beds in the second place. However, the cabinets segment is expected to grow with the highest growth rate of 3.00% during the forecast period.

However, the only bottleneck in a growth trajectory of the global furniture market is the high prevalence of the unorganized sector in the furniture industry.

Segment analysis

Global furniture market has been segmented on the basis of type, material type, furniture type, end-use, and region.

On the basis of type, the market has been divided into RTA and non-RTA.

Based on material type, the global furniture market is segmented into wood, melamine, glass, steel, wrapped panels, finished foils, laminates, and lacquered panels. Wood is one of the most popular and demanded materials for furniture across the globe, owing to its long lifespan. Wood is expected to account for the largest market share of 27.5%, in 2018, among all other material types.

On the basis of furniture type, the global furniture market is segmented into chairs, sofas, tables, beds, cabinets, and others.

By end-use, the global furniture market has been segmented into commercial and household segments.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global furniture market is segmented into Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of the World. As per MRFR analysis, Asia-Pacific dominated the market, accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018, and expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 2.78%. The furniture market in North America is expected to have the second position after Asia-Pacific in terms of market share which was 31.38% in 2018. Europe is estimated to reach USD 158.3 billion by the end of 2025. Asia-Pacific is expected to reach USD 223.22 billion by 2025.

Key Findings of the Study:

The global furniture market is expected to reach USD 654.60 billion by 2025 from USD 532.88 billion in 2017 and is expected to register a CAGR of 2.64% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025.

In 2017, the market was led by the Asia-Pacific with a 33.74% share, followed by North America and Europe.

On the basis of material type, the wood segment accounted for the largest market share of 27.6% in 2017. The melamine segment accounted for the highest CAGR of 3.10% during the forecast period.

The sofas in the furniture type segment accounted for the largest market share at the global level with a value of USD 145.21 billion in 2017.

On the basis of type, the RTA segment accounted for the largest market share and was valued USD 423.64 billion in 2017.

On the basis of end-use, the household segment was the largest having a value of USD 408.23 billion in 2017.

