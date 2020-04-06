Global Air Freight Transportation Services Market Registering a Strong Growth by 2025

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Global Air Freight Transportation Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

The global Air Freight Transportation Services market has been exclusively and elaborately examined in this report while taking into account some of the most pivotal factors holding the capability to influence growth. For the said forecast tenure, the report has shed light on critical market dynamics, which include trends, opportunities, restraints, and growth drivers. The analysts have provided ample of information on the growth of the market across various regions and using estimations in terms of revenue. Readers have also been anticipated to receive information on market growth expected to take shape in different countries of the regions studied.

The global air freight transportation industry is primarily engaged in providing air transportation of cargo without transporting passengers over scheduled routes or non-scheduled routes and includes both domestic and international freight.

The expansion of regional hubs in the Asia-Pacific are expected to act to provide additional stability to the market and the lack of alternate modes of transport ensure that developing regions will still find air cargo to be a key factor.

The key players covered in this study

DHL

FedEx

DB Schenker

UPS

Kuehne & Nagel

Lufthansa

Panalpina

Cathay Pacific

Korean Airlines

CEVA

Singapore Airlines

Bollore/SDV

Expeditors

China Airlines

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Ordinary Goods

Special Goods

Market segment by Application, split into

International

Domestic

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Air Freight Transportation Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Air Freight Transportation Services development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

