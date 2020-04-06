Global Automotive Battery Aftermarket Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth by 2025
The global Automotive Battery Aftermarket market has been examined in this report.
The global Automotive Battery Aftermarket market has been exclusively and elaborately examined in this report while taking into account some of the most pivotal factors holding the capability to influence growth. For the said forecast tenure, the report has shed light on critical market dynamics, which include trends, opportunities, restraints, and growth drivers. The analysts have provided ample of information on the growth of the market across various regions and using estimations in terms of revenue. Readers have also been anticipated to receive information on market growth expected to take shape in different countries of the regions studied.
Automotive battery aftermarket refers to a secondary market available for automotive batteries after sales in the original market. Lithium-ion, lead acid, nickel-based, and sodium-ion are some types of automotive batteries. Moreover, light commercial vehicle (LCV), medium & heavy commercial vehicle (M&HCV) and passenger cars are the vehicles types which are target segment of automotive battery aftermarket.
In 2018, the global Automotive Battery Aftermarket market size was expected to grow with a significant CAGR during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Automotive Battery Aftermarket status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Automotive Battery Aftermarket development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Panasonic
Robert Bosch
A123 Systems, LLC
East Penn Manufacturing Company
EnerSys
Exide Technologies; Johnson Controls
NEC Corporation
Samsung SDI Co., Ltd.
Tesla, Inc.
Interstate Battery System of America, Inc.
Delphi Technologies
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Lithium-ion
Lead Acid
Nickel-based
Sodium-ion
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
LCV
M&HCV
Passenger Cars
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Automotive Battery Aftermarket status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Automotive Battery Aftermarket development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
