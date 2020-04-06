Global Bicycle Peripheral Market Review with Forecast Research Report 2019 – 2025

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Global Bicycle Peripheral Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

Bicycle peripheral refers to the constituents used for riding a bicycle. It mainly includes cycling apparel, protective gears, headgear, eyewear, and other essential accessories to ensure riders safety and comfort.

The key players covered in this study

Accell Group

Dorel Industries

Giant Bicycle

Troy Lee and Verge Sports

Insera Sena

MERIDA

Assos

Castelli

Cube

Giro

Gore Bike Wear

Hincapie

Jaggad

Louis Carneau

Pearl Izumi

POC

Rapha

Shimano

Specialized Bicycle

Sugoi

Trek

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cycling Clothing

Head Gear

Protection Gear

Storage Unit

Wearable Devices

Eyewear

Accessory

Parts and Components

Market segment by Application, split into

Retail

Non-Retail

E-commerce

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

