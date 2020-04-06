Global Bicycle Peripheral Market Review with Forecast Research Report 2019 – 2025
Bicycle peripheral refers to the constituents used for riding a bicycle. It mainly includes cycling apparel, protective gears, headgear, eyewear, and other essential accessories to ensure riders safety and comfort.
The key players covered in this study
Accell Group
Dorel Industries
Giant Bicycle
Troy Lee and Verge Sports
Insera Sena
MERIDA
Assos
Castelli
Cube
Giro
Gore Bike Wear
Hincapie
Jaggad
Louis Carneau
Pearl Izumi
POC
Rapha
Shimano
Specialized Bicycle
Sugoi
Trek
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cycling Clothing
Head Gear
Protection Gear
Storage Unit
Wearable Devices
Eyewear
Accessory
Parts and Components
Market segment by Application, split into
Retail
Non-Retail
E-commerce
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Bicycle Peripheral status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Bicycle Peripheral development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
