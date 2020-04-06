Global Cannabis Packaging Market Anticipated for Progressive CAGR Growth During 2019-2025

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Global Cannabis Packaging Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

Cannabis packaging is the method for taking cannabis, and it can be split into rigid and flexible packaging.

Cannabis Packaging have wide range of applications, such as Medical Use, Recreational Use, etc. And Recreational Use was the most widely used area which took up about 50.9% of the global total in 2018.

The global Cannabis Packaging market is valued at 171.1 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 587.3 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 18.9% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Cannabis Packaging market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Cannabis Packaging in key regions like USA., focuses on the consumption of Cannabis Packaging in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Cannabis Packaging market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Cannabis Packaging market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Kush Supply Co.

J.L.Clark

KAYA Packaging

Impak

Funksac

Dymapak

Pollen Gear

N2 Packaging Systems

Green Rush Packaging

ABC Packaging Direct

Cannabis Packaging market size by Type

Rigid Packaging

Flexible Packaging

Rigid packaging obtains 23.3 percent market share in 2018, but it will grow fast from 2019 to 2025.

Flexible packaging takes 76.7% market share in 2018, and it will hold the larger share in the next years.

Cannabis Packaging market size by Applications

Medical Use

Recreational Use

Others

Medical use occupies 41.5% market share of cannabis packaging in 2018, while it will increase fast in the coming years.

The market share of recreational use is 50.9 percent in 2018, and it will be the main application from 2019 to 2025.

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

