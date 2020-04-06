Global Department Stores Retailing Market Growth and Consumption 2019-2025

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Global Department Stores Retailing, 2017-2022” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

The "Global Department Stores Retailing, 2017-2022″, report, published by GlobalData, provides analysis of current and forecast market data for department store retail sales globally.

Department stores sales are projected to reach US$614.9 billion growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2017-2022. The channel recovery is attributed to improvement in global economy and rising disposable incomes, encouraging discretionary spending and stimulating demand. Additionally, increasing tourism and the ensuing rise in tourist expenditure, increasing investment on the omnichannel experience and product diversification and personalization are set to support sales through department stores over the next five years.

– Current department store market sizes and forecasts to 2022

– Market insights based on consumer trends and changing economic and demographic factors

– Department store retail sales and fastest-growing markets for department stores

– Category level retail sales and forecast growth rates globally

– Competitive landscape covering market share of major department store and their sales and trading update analysis, recent key events.

– Global department sales to reach US$614.9 billion in 2022

– Middle East and Africa set to grow the fastest, extending lead over Australasia

– Retailers are adopting novel strategies to stay competitive

– Retailers offer personalized experiences to boost sales

– Rightsizing is the new norm in the department stores landscape

– Departments stores lose share across every product category bar luggage & leather goods.

– Reliable department store retail sales data globally for 2017 with forecasts for 2022 along with information on largest and fastest-growing markets to inform market expansion and to manage risk

– Explore an in-depth analysis of department store retail sales data for major markets to identify target categories and develop growth plans

– Learn from department store retail trends and market drivers to customize your entry/expansion approach

– Choose partners, understand the competition, with data and analysis of major department store retailers, including market shares, trading performance, locations, travel retail strategy for each.

