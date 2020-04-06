Global Farm Mechanization Market Progresses for Huge Profits During 2019 to 2025

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Global Farm Mechanization Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

Farm mechanization automates the agricultural process by utilizing the agricultural machinery with the aim to increase the productivity and profitability of farm workers. This mechanized farming technique helps the farmers to gain accuracy in farm operations, delivers precision in metering and placement of inputs, lowers the available input losses, enhances the utilization efficiency of expensive inputs such as seed, chemical, fertilizer, irrigation, and water, and reduces the unit cost of the total produce. Farm mechanization also aids in the conservation of the agricultural produce and by-products from quantitative and qualitative damages, enables the establishment of agro-processing enterprises for additional income, and employment generation from farm produce.

The tractor segment is one of the highest revenue generating sectors in the farm mechanization market. Factors such as the increasing rate of farm mechanization and the low availability of manual labor are likely to boost this segments growth in the future. Moreover, the growth of the rural sector supported by government subsidies for food, fertilizers, agricultural equipment, and programs to waive farm loans have helped the tractor market in India grow robustly.

In 2018, the global Farm Mechanization market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Farm Mechanization status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Farm Mechanization development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

John Deere

Mahindra

TAFE

International Tractors

AGCO

Beri Udyog

CLAAS

CNH Industrial

Daedong Industrial

Escorts Group

Fotol Lovol

Kubota Tractors

KUHN Group

Lemken India

McCormick

Pottinger

SDF Group

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Tractor

Harvester

Power Tiller

Rice Transplanter

Laser and Leveler

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Government

Individual Users

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Farm Mechanization status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Farm Mechanization development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

