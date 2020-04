Global FPSO Market Analysis, Growth and Future Outlook 2019-2025

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Q2 2019 Global FPSO Industry Outlook – Petrobras Continues to Lead Global FPSO Deployments” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

More than 60 planned and announced FPSOs are expected to start operations globally by 2025. South America will continue to lead the global FPSO industry in terms of deployment of planned and announced FPSOs, followed by Africa and Europe. Among countries, Brazil continues to lead deployment of planned and announced FPSOs, followed by Angola. Among operators globally, Petroleo Brasileiro SA, Modec Inc and Premier Oil Plc lead for deployment of planned and announced FPSOs by 2025.

Scope

– Count of FPSOs that were brought online from 2012 to 2018 by key regions globally

– Outlook of FPSOs that would be brought online by 2025 by key countries and operators

– Details of major planned FPSOs globally up to 2025

– Recent developments, tenders and contracts of FPSOs by key regions, wherever available.

– Obtain the most up to date information available on the planned FPSO projects globally

– Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong FPSO data

– Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights about the planned FPSO projects globally

– Assess your competitors planned FPSO projects and capacities

– Be informed about recent developments, tenders and contracts in the global FPSO industry.

1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of tables

1.2 List of figures

2. Q2 2019 Global FPSO Industry Outlook

2.1. Key Highlights

2.2. Project Announcements

2.3. Project Cancellations

2.4. Postponed Projects

2.5. Stalled Projects

3. Global Planned and Announced FPSOs

3.1. Global Count of FPSOs Brought Online by Region

3.2. Global Planned and Announced FPSO Additions by Key Countries

3.3. Global Planned and Announced FPSO Additions by Key Operators

1.1 List of Tables

Table 1: Count of Planned and Announced FPSOs and their Operators by Region, 2019-2025

Table 2: Global Count of FPSOs Brought Online by Region

Table 3: Global Planned and Announced FPSO Additions by Key Countries, 2019-2025

Table 4: Global Planned and Announced FPSO Additions by Key Operators, 2019-2025

Table 5: Planned and Announced FPSO Additions in Africa by Country, 2019-2025

Table 6: Planned and Announced FPSO Additions in Africa by Key Operators, 2019-2025

Table 7: Planned and Announced FPSO Additions in Asia by Country, 2019-2025

