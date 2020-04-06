Global Gastrointestinal Disorders Market Research And Analysis 2019-2025

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Gastrointestinal Disorders: Innovative Pipeline Offers Potential for First Approved Therapies in NASH and Celiac Disease” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

The burden of disease associated with gastrointestinal disorders is considerable with many of these disorders being highly prevalent. Additionally, many GI disorders are chronic in nature and are associated with significant impairments in quality of life including activity impairment and productivity loss.

Despite this, many of these conditions are still incompletely understood and suboptimally managed. Therefore, there is a considerable unmet need for innovative new therapies in this area. This report assesses first-in-class innovation across the gastrointestinal therapy area, with a particular focus on four key indications: Crohns disease, ulcerative colitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and celiac disease.

– Many gastrointestinal disorders are highly prevalent. How do epidemiology trends vary for Crohns disease, ulcerative colitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and celiac disease? Which drug classes are used to treat these disorders?

– There are 1,241 pipeline programs in active development for gastrointestinal disorders. What proportion of these products are first-in-class? How does first-in-class innovation vary by indication, development stage and molecular target class?

– First-in-class products within the pipeline most frequently target cytokine signaling. Which other molecular target classes are prominently represented within the first-in-class pipeline? Which first-in-class targets have been identified as most promising for gastrointestinal disorders?

– A total of 573 licensing deals and 334 co-development deals have been completed within the gastrointestinal therapy area since 2006. Do products for gastrointestinal products typically attract high deal values? Which first-in-class products have prior deal involvement?

– Understand the current clinical and commercial landscape. This includes a comprehensive study of symptoms, epidemiology, etiology, pathophysiology, co-morbidities and complications, diagnosis and treatment options for the key indications.

– Visualize the composition of the gastrointestinal market in terms of dominant molecule types and molecular targets, highlighting what the current unmet needs are and how they can be addressed. This knowledge allows a competitive understanding of gaps in the current market.

– Analyze the gastrointestinal pipeline and stratify by stage of development, molecule type and molecular target.

– Assess the therapeutic potential of first-in-class targets. Using a proprietary matrix, first-in-class products for the key indications have been assessed and ranked according to clinical potential. Promising first-in-class targets have been reviewed in greater detail.

– Recognize commercial opportunities in the gastrointestinal deals landscape by analyzing trends in licensing and co-development deals, and identifying gastrointestinal therapies that have not yet been involved in deals and may offer potential investment opportunities.

