Global Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul Market Set For Rapid Growth And Trend, By 2025

The mobile front end interfacing part of the cellular network is known as mobile fronthaul, and the back end part of cellular network which connects fronthaul with voice/data circuits is known as Mobile backhaul.
The Global Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul market is expected to increase to $40143.04 million by 2026 from $12121.20 million in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 18.66% from 2019 to 2026.
The major players in global Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul market include
Cisco
Nokia Networks(Alcatel-Lucent)
Ericsson
Huawei Technologies
Broadcom
Ciena
Fujitsu
Infinera
Omnitron Systems
ZTE
LS Networks
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with revenue, market share and growth rate of Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul in these regions, from 2014 to 2026 (forecast), covering
United States
EU
Japan
India
China
Southeast Asia
Central & South America
ROW
On the basis of product, the Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul market is primarily split into
Mobile Backhaul
Mobile Fronthaul
On the basis on the applications, this report covers
Telecommunications
Networking
Government
Enterprises
Other
