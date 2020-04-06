Global Multiple Myeloma Epidemiology Market Analysis And Opportunities Forecast To 2025

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Multiple Myeloma: Epidemiology Forecast to 2027” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

Multiple myeloma (MM) (International Statistical Classification of Diseases and Related Health Problems, 10th Revision [ICD-10] code = C90.0) is a hematologic cancer that forms in a type of white blood cell called a plasma cell.

In 2017, the 8MM had 81,380 diagnosed incident cases of MM. This is expected to increase to 103,272 diagnosed incident cases by 2027, at an Annual Growth Rate (AGR) of 2.69%. The increase is driven by the aging population in the 8MM. In 2017, the 8MM had 353,890 diagnosed prevalent cases of MM. This is expected to increase to 555,243 diagnosed prevalent cases by 2027, at an AGR of 5.69%. The US had the highest number of diagnosed incident and diagnosed prevalent cases of MM. The development of more effective therapies, particularly for elderly patients, would improve survival and increase disease prevalence.

GlobalDatas epidemiological forecast for the diagnosed incident cases of MM in the 8MM is supported by country-specific data for the age- and sex-specific diagnosed incidence of MM. Additionally, GlobalData adjusted the forecast to account for coding changes in MM diagnosis after 2014. The use of a consistent methodology across the 8MM to forecast the diagnosed incident cases and the diagnosed prevalent cases of MM allows for a meaningful comparison of the forecast incident cases and the forecast prevalent cases of MM in these markets.

The Multiple Myeloma Epidemiology Report provides an overview of the risk factors and global trends of multiple myeloma in the eight major markets (8MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan, and China (Urban)). This report also includes a 10-year epidemiological forecast for the following segmentations –

– Diagnosed incident cases of MM

– Diagnosed prevalent cases of MM

– Diagnosed incident cases of MM by symptom status

– Diagnosed incident cases by stem cell transplantation (SCT) eligibility

– Diagnosed incident cases by high-risk cytogenetics (chromosomal abnormalities): t(4;14), t(14;16), t(14;20), and del(17/17p)

– Diagnosed incident cases by revised-international staging system (R-ISS) staging

