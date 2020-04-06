Global n-Propanol (CAS 71-23-8) Market Outlook 2019-2024

Summary:

The analysts forecast the global n-propanol market to exhibit a CAGR of 7.23% during the period 2019-2024. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global n-propanol for 2019-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers the n-propanol sales volume and revenue.

The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: regional markets, processes, and applications.

Geographically, the global n-propanol market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and South America. This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2024.

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, etc.)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, etc.)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)

– Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Nigeria, UAE, Israel, South Africa, etc.)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Venezuela, Peru, etc.)

On the basis of process, the global n-propanol market is segmented into:

– OXO Process

– Other Process

Based on application, the n-propanol market is segmented into:

– Pharmaceuticals

– Coatings & Paints

– Agrochemicals

– Cosmetic & Personal Care

– Printing Inks

The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. Some of the leading players in the global n-propanol market are:

– BASF SE

– Daicel Corporation

– Dairen Chemical Corporation

– Dow Chemical Company

– Eastman Chemical Company

– Nanjing Wujiang Chemical Co., Ltd.

– Oxea GmbH

– Sasol Limited

– Shiny Chemical Industrial Company Limited

– Texmark Chemicals, Inc.

Objective of the study:

– To analyze and forecast the market size of global n-propanol market.

– To classify and forecast global n-propanol market based on process, application and region.

– To identify drivers and challenges for global n-propanol market.

– To examine competitive developments such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global n-propanol market.

– To conduct pricing analysis for global n-propanol market.

– To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global n-propanol market.

The report is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities. Key target audience are:

– Manufacturers of n-propanol

– Raw material suppliers

– Market research and consulting firms

– Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

– Organizations, forums and alliances related to n-propanol

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary sources. Primary research included interviews with n-propanol suppliers and industry experts. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports, and proprietary databases.