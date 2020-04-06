Global Oil Storage Market Development, Insights & Key Company Profile, 2018-2023

The Oil Storage market report [5 Year Forecast 2018-2023] focuses on Major Leading Industry Players, providing info like Oil Storage market product scope, market overview, opportunities, driving force and market risks. Profile the top manufacturers of Oil Storage, with sales, revenue and global market share of Oil Storage are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast and speak to info. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally administrated. The Oil Storage market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, It also represents overall Oil Storage industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

“Summary

The value of global demand for oil storage in the entire oil value chain will increase at a CAGR of xx over the next five years to reach xx in 2023 (see summary table and summary figure). The global demand for oil storage has now become a key component in both the economic and political environments due to the volatility in crude oil prices. Oil storage stocks are usually distinguished by three different types: primary, secondary and tertiary stocks. In all research carried out on oil storage, the last two types of stocks (i.e., secondary and tertiary) are usually ignored, and hence a lower volume of oil in storage is reported. However, this BCC Research report has included the secondary and tertiary stocks, and in addition, has also quantified the oil stocks that are in transit plying the seas, plus those held onboard moored very large crude carriers (VLCCs) and used as storage for floating storage of crude oil. The global oil storage market along the entire value chain is bifurcated on the basis of reserve type into strategic/emergency and commercial/private sectors.

The global demand commercial oil storage sector will increase at a CAGR corresponding to xx over the next five years to reach xx in 2023. It is normal practice for oil companies to build up stores of crude oil and refined products to carry out their activities, and also to meet expected changes in seasonal demand and as a buffer to any interruption of supplies. For instance, American refineries buildup stocks of winter heating oil during the summer and autumn, which are stored on barges. In 2014, barges on the Hudson River delivered 20 million barrels of oil or 70% of the home heating oil to the port areas of New York and Boston for onward distribution to retailers storage tanks and

subsequent delivery to customers in the region. Commercial and private operators use oil storage facilities to either supply the market or to export their production.

“Report Scope:

Chapter 1 presents the introduction. The study goal and objectives are identified and the reasons for doing the study are presented. It also provides the contribution of the study and for whom, the scope and format, methodology and intended audience. The credentials of the analyst are presented and the related BCC Research reports listed.

Chapter 2 presents the summary and highlights of the report, including a summary table and figure which present some key findings from the study.

Chapter 3 presents an overview of the oil storage industry. The overview puts the global oil storage in its proper context to generate an estimate that puts global crude and products stocks somewhere in the region of 9-10 billion barrels, and presents a brief history of the industry.

Chapter 4 presents the major trends that are impacting the oil storage market, including a description of the importance of the oil storage infrastructure in relation to the overall global energy economy.

Chapter 5 quantifies the demand for oil storage by type, including economic grouping, type of reserve, stock, market player, location in the infrastructure chain, geographic region and type of cluster. These are each quantified with global and regional forecasts made up to 2023.

Chapter 6 quantifies the demand for oil storage by product, including crude oil and refined oil, gravity and distillation fraction. These products are each quantified with global forecasts made up to 2023.

Chapter 7 presents the demand for oil storage by technology, covering a detailed analysis of the containment systems, including tank storage, cavern storage and on-water storage. It assesses and evaluates the containment technology by type with forecast to 2023. The technologically leading countries are assessed based on key technology areas.

Report Includes:

– 119 data tables and 30 additional tables

– An overview of the global market for oil storage

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017 to 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

– Identification of applications of oil storage in petrochemicals, petroleum refining, residential and electric generation industry

– Coverage of the products such as crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), ethane/LPG, naphtha, gasoline, gasoil/diesel and jet/kerosene

– Discussion of the advantages and disadvantages of oil storage and commercialization issues and opportunities of the industry

– Detailed profiles of major players in the industry, including Anadarko Petroleum Corp., Exxon Mobil Corp., General Electric Co., Kuwait Petroleum Corp., Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd., Petrochina, Royal Dutch Shell Plc and Tetra Technologies Inc.”

