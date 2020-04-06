Global Organic Seeds Market 2019 Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Opportunities, Analysis and Forecast To 2026

Summary:

Introduction

Global Organic Seeds Market

WiseGuy Reports (WGR) has recently updated a report which has given an informative overview of the industry, along with a brief explanation. This overview informs the reader about the product or service, various s applications of the same in different industries, and the production and management techniques used for it. The global Organic Seeds Market has been studied to provide an accurate and insightful analysis into the recent industry trends, the competitive landscape and includes regional market analysis for the review period of 2019 to 2025.

Key Players

Global Organic seed market is very competitive. Some of the prominent players in the or-ganic seed market are Renee’s Garden Seeds, Johnny’s Selected Seeds, High Mowing Organ-ic Seeds, Seed Savers Exchange, Farm Direct Organic Seed, Southern Exposure Seed Ex-change, , Territorial Seed Company, and others. The report on global Organic Seeds Market has profiled some distinguished vendors as well as promising new market entrants.

Key market segments covered

By Type

Vegetables

Oils

Fruits & Nuts

Conventional crops

Others (Flowers, Cotton, Tobacco)

By Region

North America

South America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Market Dynamics

Seed companies states that farmers’ hesitation to purchase organic seed is the primary re-straint for declined investment in organic seeds. Organic seed is often more costly to pro-duce than conventional seed. Only a small proportion of the seed currently used by organic farmers is certified as organically grown seed.

Organic plant breeding has limited value until varieties containing improved genetics are available to farmers in the form of high-quality seed and sufficient quantities. The lack of skilled organic seed producers remains a significant challenge to building the availability of organic seed.

But despite all these factors, the organic seed market is growing due to increasing organic & sustainable farming and consumer demand for organic products. EU has made the use of organic seeds in organic production as mandatory since the year 2001. Regulatory standards for organic farming affect the organic seeds market in each country.

Market Segmentation:

Global Organic seeds market is segmented by seed type and by region. By type, the market is segmented into Vegetables, oil seeds, Fruits & Nuts, conventional crops, and others. Vegetables such as Lettuce & Tomato are dominant in organic vegetable seeds that are sold globally.

Geographical Segmentation:

By region, the market can be segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia-pacific, and the rest of the world. Asia-pacific is the biggest market for organic seeds market mostly due to Australia. In Aus-tralia, all organic farms will be grown from organic seeds. Therefore, Australia has the big-gest market in the Asia-pacific region.Europe is the second biggest region for organic seed market. North America has a relatively smaller share of the market because the National Organic Program in the US allows certified organic operations to use untreated, conventional seed when an equivalent organic variety is commercially unavailable. This is the primary reason for the slower growth of organic seeds market in the US.

Competitive Landscape-

Global Organic seed market is very competitive. Some of the prominent players in the or-ganic seed market are Renee’s Garden Seeds, Johnny’s Selected Seeds, High Mowing Organ-ic Seeds, Seed Savers Exchange, Farm Direct Organic Seed, Southern Exposure Seed Ex-change, , Territorial Seed Company, and others. Wholesalers are the dominating the sales with increasing farmers are purchasing their or-ganic seeds directly from the wholesale dealers.

The report on global Organic Seeds Market has explored and mentioned several factors that are promoting positive growth in the Organic Seeds Market over the assessment period. It has studied volume trends, value aspects of the product/service, along with the pricing history. Some significant factors having a larger impact on the market include technological advances, growth in the global population, the impact of different government policies introduced, and the demand and supply mechanism functioning in the market.

Segmental Analysis

The global Organic Seeds Market is segmented and analyzed on the basis of different aspects to gain a better understanding for the conjecture period. Such segmentation includes regional segmentation, among other aspects such as type, components, end-user industries, and applications. The regional segmentation has been carried out for five regions of Asia Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. The report on WGR includes an in-depth study of the Organic Seeds Market in each regional segment mentioned above.

Research Methodology

The global Organic Seeds Market has been analyzed using Porter’s Five Force Model for the assessment period of 2019 to 2025. Additionally, an in-depth SWOT analysis has been carried out for a precise understanding of the Organic Seeds Market.

