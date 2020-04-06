Global Road Freight Transportation Market Size Analysis by Growth Application Forecast till 2025

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Global Road Freight Transportation Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

Road freight transportation is the movement of goods by surface transportation carriers, such as trucks and trailers.

The key players covered in this study

UPS

FedEx Freight

J.B. Hunt Transport Services

YRC Worldwide

Swift Transportation

Schneider National

ArcBest

Estes Express Lines

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Full Truckload

Less-Than-Truckload

Market segment by Application, split into

Domestic

International

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Road Freight Transportation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Road Freight Transportation development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

