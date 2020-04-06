Global SAP Application Services Market 2019 Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2025
This market is focused on the full life cycle of SAP application services, spanning project-based implementation and multiyear application management services (AMS). Evaluate service providers for their ability to deliver a comprehensive set of implementation and management services across the SAP portfolio of products for clients worldwide. Comprehensive is defined as follows: • A distinct offering, consistent with common market service offerings as defined by the following: scope of service, delivery structure, intellectual property (IP), roles and responsibilities, service metrics and levels, terms and conditions, and pricing model. • A consolidated set of distinct offerings to address industry-specific demand or cross-industry demand, where the offering is recognized by clients or analysts as an integrated offering.
In 2018, the global SAP Application Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global SAP Application Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the SAP Application Services development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
SAP
NTT Data
Infosys
Atos
Deloitte
Accenture
Capgemini
Wipro
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)
IBM
Fujitsu
PwC
Cognizant
CGI
DXC Technology
EPAM
HCL Technologies
Tech Mahindra
LTI
YASH Technologies
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Management Services
Implementation and Upgrades
Post-Implementation Services
SAP Hosting
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Manufacturing
Retail & CPG
Telecom & IT
Life Sciences & Healthcare
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global SAP Application Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the SAP Application Services development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of SAP Application Services are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
