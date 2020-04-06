Global Smart Agriculture Tools 2019 Industry Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2024
Summary
This report provides in depth study of “Smart Agriculture Tools Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Smart Agriculture Tools Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
Iteris Inc.
CropMetrics LLC
Granular Inc.
Trimble Navigation
AgJunction LLC
SemiosBio Technologies Inc.
Agribotix LLC
Raven Industries.
SST Software
LeBio
Dirt Road Data, Inc.
AgriSight, Inc.
The main contents of the report including:
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major Application
Global market size by Major Type
Major applications as follows:
Automated Machinery Guidance Control
Obstacle Detection
Tractor Collision
Machinery Safety and Monitoring
Variable Rate Technology
Premises Surveillance
Others
Major Type as follows:
Hardware
Software
Services
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Global Market Overview
1.1 Scope of Statistics
1.1.1 Scope of Products
1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers
1.1.3 Scope of Application
1.1.4 Scope of Type
1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries
1.2 Global Market Size
2 Regional Market
2.1 Regional Production
2.2 Regional Demand
2.3 Regional Trade
3 Key Manufacturers
3.1 Iteris Inc.
3.1.1 Company Information
3.1.2 Product & Services
3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
3.1.4 Recent Development
3.2 CropMetrics LLC
3.2.1 Company Information
3.2.2 Product & Services
3.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
3.2.4 Recent Development
3.3 Granular Inc.
3.3.1 Company Information
3.3.2 Product & Services
3.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
3.3.4 Recent Development
3.4 Trimble Navigation
3.4.1 Company Information
3.4.2 Product & Services
3.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
3.4.4 Recent Development
3.5 AgJunction LLC
3.5.1 Company Information
3.5.2 Product & Services
3.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
3.5.4 Recent Development
3.6 SemiosBio Technologies Inc.
3.6.1 Company Information
3.6.2 Product & Services
3.6.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
3.6.4 Recent Development
3.7 Agribotix LLC
3.7.1 Company Information
3.7.2 Product & Services
3.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
3.7.4 Recent Development
3.8 Raven Industries.
3.8.1 Company Information
3.8.2 Product & Services
3.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
3.8.4 Recent Development
3.9 SST Software
3.9.1 Company Information
3.9.2 Product & Services
3.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
3.9.4 Recent Development
3.10 LeBio
3.10.1 Company Information
3.10.2 Product & Services
3.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
3.10.4 Recent Development
3.11 Dirt Road Data, Inc.
3.11.1 Company Information
3.11.2 Product & Services
3.11.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
3.12 AgriSight, Inc.
3.12.1 Company Information
3.12.2 Product & Services
3.12.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
4 Major Application
4.1 Automated Machinery Guidance Control
4.1.1 Overview
4.1.2 Automated Machinery Guidance Control Market Size and Forecast
4.2 Obstacle Detection
4.2.1 Overview
4.2.2 Obstacle Detection Market Size and Forecast
4.3 Tractor Collision
4.3.1 Overview
4.3.2 Tractor Collision Market Size and Forecast
4.4 Machinery Safety and Monitoring
4.4.1 Overview
4.4.2 Machinery Safety and Monitoring Market Size and Forecast
4.5 Variable Rate Technology
4.5.1 Overview
4.5.2 Variable Rate Technology Market Size and Forecast
4.6 Premises Surveillance
4.6.1 Overview
4.6.2 Premises Surveillance Market Size and Forecast
4.7 Others
4.7.1 Overview
4.7.2 Others Market Size and Forecast
Continued….
