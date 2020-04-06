Global Thermostatic Mixing Valves Industry Will Be Fiercely Competitive in 2025
A Thermostatic Mixing Valve (TMV) is a valve that blends hot water with cold water to ensure constant, safe shower and bath outlet temperatures, preventing scalding.
These are single Outlet Thermostatic Mixing Valves.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Watts Industries
ESBE
Armstrong International
Altecnic
NIBCO
Cash Acme
Acorn Engineering Company
Zurn
Enware
Leonard Valve
Thermostatic Mixing Valves Breakdown Data by Type
WRAS
TMV2
TMV3
DTC
Thermostatic Mixing Valves Breakdown Data by Application
Domestic
Healthcare
Educational
Hotel And Leisure Facilities
Industrial And Manufacturing Plants
Others
Thermostatic Mixing Valves Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Thermostatic Mixing Valves Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
