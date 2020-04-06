Global Travel Insurance 2019 Industry Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2024
Summary
Travel insurance is insurance that is intended to cover medical expenses, trip cancellation, lost luggage, flight accident and other losses incurred while traveling, either internationally or within one’s own country. Travel insurance protects the financial investment in a trip, including lost baggage and trip cancellation. Travelers may be more likely to avoid travel when sick if they know their financial investment in the trip is protected.
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
Allianz
Munich RE
Generali
AXA
Hanse Merkur
Groupama
Mapfre Asistencia
AIG
CSA Travel Protection
USI Affinity
Seven Corners
MH Ross
Tokio Marine
Sompo Japan
Pingan Baoxian
STARR
The main contents of the report including:
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major Application
Global market size by Major Type
Major applications as follows:
Senior Citizens (Above age of 60 years)
Education Traveler
Backpackers
Business Traveler
Family Traveler
Fully independent Traveler
Major Type as follows:
Single Trip Travel Insurance
Annual Multi-Trip Travel Insurance
Long-Stay Travel Insurance
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
