Good Growth Opportunities In Global C-RAN (Centralized Radio Access Network) Ecosystem Market Till 2025
ResearchMoz presents professional and in-depth study of “Global C-RAN (Centralized Radio Access Network) Ecosystem Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”.
C-RAN is an architectural shift in RAN (Radio Access Network) design, where the bulk of baseband processing is centralized and aggregated for a large number of distributed radio nodes. In comparison to standalone clusters of base stations, C-RAN provides significant performance and economic benefits such as baseband pooling, enhanced coordination between cells, virtualization, network extensibility, smaller deployment footprint and reduced power consumption
In 2018, the global C-RAN (Centralized Radio Access Network) Ecosystem market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global C-RAN (Centralized Radio Access Network) Ecosystem status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the C-RAN (Centralized Radio Access Network) Ecosystem development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Verizon Communications
AT&T
Sprint
China Mobile
China Unicom
China Telecom
Vodafone
BT Group
KDDI Corporation
TIM (Telecom Italia Mobile)
Orange and Telefnica
ITU (International Telecommunications Union)
Broadband Forum
MEF (Metro Ethernet Forum)
TIP (Telecom Infra Project)
KPN
KT Corporation
LG Uplus
NTT DoCoMo
MegaFon
SK Telecom
Zain Group
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
RRHs (Remote Radio Heads)
BBUs (Baseband Units)
Fronthaul
Market segment by Application, split into
Indoor
Outdoor
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of C-RAN (Centralized Radio Access Network) Ecosystem are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
