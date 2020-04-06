Good Growth Opportunities In Global C-RAN (Centralized Radio Access Network) Ecosystem Market Till 2025

ResearchMoz presents professional and in-depth study of “Global C-RAN (Centralized Radio Access Network) Ecosystem Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”.

C-RAN is an architectural shift in RAN (Radio Access Network) design, where the bulk of baseband processing is centralized and aggregated for a large number of distributed radio nodes. In comparison to standalone clusters of base stations, C-RAN provides significant performance and economic benefits such as baseband pooling, enhanced coordination between cells, virtualization, network extensibility, smaller deployment footprint and reduced power consumption

In 2018, the global C-RAN (Centralized Radio Access Network) Ecosystem market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global C-RAN (Centralized Radio Access Network) Ecosystem status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the C-RAN (Centralized Radio Access Network) Ecosystem development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Verizon Communications

AT&T

Sprint

China Mobile

China Unicom

China Telecom

Vodafone

BT Group

KDDI Corporation

TIM (Telecom Italia Mobile)

Orange and Telefnica

ITU (International Telecommunications Union)

Broadband Forum

MEF (Metro Ethernet Forum)

TIP (Telecom Infra Project)

KPN

KT Corporation

LG Uplus

NTT DoCoMo

MegaFon

SK Telecom

Zain Group

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

RRHs (Remote Radio Heads)

BBUs (Baseband Units)

Fronthaul

Market segment by Application, split into

Indoor

Outdoor

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global C-RAN (Centralized Radio Access Network) Ecosystem status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the C-RAN (Centralized Radio Access Network) Ecosystem development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of C-RAN (Centralized Radio Access Network) Ecosystem are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

