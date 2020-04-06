Growth Outlook: US Wealth Landscape Market Forecast 2019-2025

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Wealth Landscape in the US: Market Sizing and Opportunities to 2022” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

The US is home to a large number of affluent (high net worth [HNW] and mass affluent) individuals. The country also has a well-developed financial services sector, including the most sophisticated mutual fund and equity markets globally, which explains the high participation in various asset classes.

The local retail savings and investments market has registered impressive growth post-financial crisis, with its value almost doubling from $25.4tn in 2008 to $50.5tn in 2018.

Based on our proprietary datasets, this report analyzes the US wealth and retail savings and investments markets, with a focus on the HNW segment. This includes overall affluent market size (both by number of individuals and the value of their liquid assets) as well as a breakdown of liquid vs. illiquid HNW holdings. The report also provides analysis of the factors driving liquid asset growth, including a breakdown and forecast of total retail savings and investments split by asset class.

Scope

– The countrys affluent segment accounted for 62.9% of the total adult population in 2018. The segment has almost doubled in size over the past decade, increasing from 84.9 million people in 2008 to 155.2 million in 2018.

– US retail investors allocate the highest proportion of their liquid wealth to equities and mutual funds, which together account for 67.7% of total retail savings and investments.

– 8.2% of US HNW investors wealth was held outside of the country, with general geographic diversification benefits being the main reason for offshore investment.

