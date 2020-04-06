Healthcare Asset Management Market: 2019 Share, Size, Growth, Sales, Competitive Landscape, Trends And Global Forecast To 2023

Market Scenario

The healthcare asset management market to showcase an extraordinary 18.2% CAGR over the forecast period (2018-2023), revealed Market Research Future (MRFR) in a well-outlined report on the same market.

The healthcare asset management includes patient record management, easy access to maintenance record, locating medical equipment, and registering of the status of each equipment. Increasing demand for healthcare and the availability of varying types of treatment are creating a situation where easy access to everything is prized. This would help in quick and efficient service delivery to patients. When time is of the essence, then keeping everything at a hand’s distance becomes necessary. Healthcare asset management does that quite efficiently. MRFR, while having a detailed study of the healthcare asset management market, harps on segments and their volume-wise and value-wise valuation. In sync, it also analyses the factors that may play an important role in the coming years.

Patient safety gets the priority in the healthcare sector which can provide the much-needed traction to the market. Among the other factors, its ability to simplify the work process can be considered one of the major influencers. In addition, with rising investment in R & D, the sector is only going to flourish. However, accuracy issues and high installation cost can hamper the expected growth rate of the market.

Key Players

cenTrak,

Airista Flow,

GE Healthcare,

IBM Corporation,

Infor Inc.,

Tyco Security Products.,

Intelligent InSites,

Motorola Solutions, Inc.,

Radianse, JADAK (a Novanta Company),

Siemens Healthineers, Sonitor Technologies,

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.,

Ekahau, Inc.

Segmentation

The healthcare asset management market has been segmented on the basis of product, application, and end-user.

On the basis of product, the market has been classified as real-time location systems (RTLS), radiofrequency identification (RFID) devices and ultrasound & infrared tags. The real-time location systems (RTLS) segment has been further divided into hardware, software and services. The hardware segment has been further divided into tags/badges and readers/interrogators.

The radiofrequency identification (RFID) devices have been classified as hardware, and software and services. the hardware segment has been divided tags, readers/interrogators, and accessories. The tags sub-segment has been segmented into passive tags and active tags. The passive tags segment has been divided into high-frequency (HF) tags, ultra-high-frequency (UHF) tags and low-frequency (LF) tags. Furthermore, the application segment has been sub-segmented into hospital asset management and pharmaceutical asset management. The hospital asset management segment includes equipment tracking and management, patient management, temperature and humidity monitoring, staff management and infection control and hand hygiene compliance. The pharmaceutical asset management segment includes drug anti-counterfeiting and supply chain management.

The market, by end-user, has been segmented into Hospital/Clinic, Laboratories, Pharmaceutical companies, Biotechnology.

The market has been segmented, by region, into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The healthcare asset management market in the Americas has further been segmented into North America and South America, with the North American market divided into the US and Canada.

The healthcare asset management market in Asia-Pacific has been segmented into Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. The healthcare asset management market in the Middle East & Africa has been segmented into the Middle East and Africa.

The European healthcare asset management market has been segmented into Western Europe and Eastern Europe. Western Europe has further been classified as Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Western Europe.

Regional Summary

MRFR included regions such as the Americas, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA) in their report on the healthcare asset management market.

The Americas is a market that is highly evolved, both infrastructurally and technologically. High investment potential in the region enables various end-users in integrating the healthcare asset management market. These factors are going to play a big role in maintaining the premier position it is enjoying now in the global market.

Europe’s market is the second biggest one where the crisis of counterfeit drugs can be avoided with such effective methods. At the same time, the increasing investment for research and development sector can assure the market of better management technology in the coming years. The regional healthcare sector is relying much on the prosperity of healthcare asset management as it can ease the entire workflow to back the growing demands from patients. The AAPC market is all set to grow with the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Rapid digitization in the healthcare sector is expected to boost the market. The MEA market can contribute a small part only as the region is technologically not that well-structured.

