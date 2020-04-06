In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market – Global Industry Key Trends, Competitive Scenario, Current and Future Players 2019-2025
In vitro fertilization is an assisted reproductive technology (ART), which involves retrieving eggs from a womans ovaries and fertilizing them with sperm outside the body, in vitro.
Increase in cases of infertility and development of advanced technologies such as lens less imaging of the sperms are likely to drive the market in coming years.
In 2018, the global In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
OvaScience
EMD Serono Inc.
Vitrolife AB
Irvine Scientific
Cook Medical Inc.
Cooper Surgical Inc.
Genea Biomedx
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Progyny Inc.
Boston IVF
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Culture Media
Disposable Devices
Capital Equipment
Market segment by Application, split into
Fertility Clinics
Hospitals
Surgical Centers
Clinical Research Institutes
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
