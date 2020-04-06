Indonesia Light Emitting Diodes (LEDs) Market Estimated to Discern 2X Expansion by 2016-2022

Summary:

Indonesia Light Emitting Diodes (LEDs) Market – Drivers, Opportunities, Trends, & Forecasts: 2015–2022

Indonesia is one of the countries with rich resources but lesser industrialization. The increasing industrialization of Indonesia is demanding more and more power in already power deficit economy with low electrification rate. Light Emitting Diodes (LEDs) based lighting, which needs 30–90% less electricity as compared to other lighting sources, is being promoted as a product to reduce the power requirement. The economic growth and urbanization are expected to further increase the pressure on existing infrastructure, demanding higher power requirements. Thus, growing power deficit is in turn expected to fuel the market growth for LED based products in the Indonesian market.

The study of Indonesia LEDs market provides the market size information and market trends along with the factors and parameters impacting in both short and long term. The study also covers the competitive scenario of the market with respect to the raw material availability, major players with their branding strategies and differentiating factors among others. The study ensures a 360° view, bringing out the complete key insights of the industry. These insights help the business decision makers to make better business plans and informed decisions for the future business. In addition, the study helps the venture capitalist in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.

According to Infoholic Research, Indonesia’s LEDs market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.5% during the forecast period to reach $1.85 billion by 2022. The lighting segment is expected to contribute the largest growth towards the LED market and is expected to be driven by the government initiatives, decreasing LED prices, and investments from multinational players in the Indonesian market.

Growing trade relation between Indonesia and China in LED market is expected to be helpful for domestic producers in LEDs procurement. Many multinational companies have invested in Indonesia and government is expected to support domestic production during the forecast period. Some of the prominent players in Indonesian LED market are LeKise International, Mouser Electronics, Solarens Ledindo, PT Philips Indonesia, and PT OSRAM Indonesia.

Industrial development in Indonesia has resulted in the shortage of electricity even with low rate of rural electrification. Now government agencies are not only focusing on establishment of new plants but also promoting the use of energy efficient LED products in order to increase electrification capabilities. The government has reduced the tariffs on LED lighting products and has also been investing in the replacement of existing street lights with LED products resulting in the rapid growth of the Indonesian LED lighting products market. Many multinational companies have invested in Indonesia and have been producing contributing towards Indonesian LED lighting market since many years whereas the contribution from domestic players is relatively on lower side.

LEDs market in Indonesia is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.5% during the forecast period 2016–2022 to reach $1.85 billion by 2022. The LEDs market in Indonesia has been analyzed based on major application areas – lighting, displays & backlights, mobile devices, signs & boards and others. The application area of lighting has further been divided into sub-application areas of indoor lighting and outdoor lighting along with bifurcation into the products of bulbs, street lights, and spotlights. The LED lighting segment is expected to grow fastest among application areas for LEDs in Indonesian market.

The study covers and analyzes the “Indonesia LEDs” market, bringing out the complete key insights of the industry. The report aims to provide an opportunity for players to understand the latest trends, current market scenario, government initiatives, and technologies related to the market. In addition, helps the venture capitalist in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.

Regional Overlook:

Indonesia

Key Players :

LeKise International

Mouser Electronics

Solarens Ledindo

PT Philips Indonesia

PT OSRAM Indonesia