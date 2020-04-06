Industrial Gases Market 2019: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast To 2026

Summary:

Introduction

Global Industrial Gases Market

Our recently published a report on the global Industrial Gases Market for which an extensive study has been conducted. The potential of the market and the predictive figures have been revealed in the report that would work for the duration period of 2019 to 2025. The prospect of the market, as revealed, in the report, has been founded upon data and figures provided by analysts for a comprehensive overall understanding of the market. Several factors have been included to gauge the market properly, they include various projections, historic details, demographic changes, market dynamics, and others. The study also included various strategic moves taken by top-notch market players that could impact the global market. At the same time, several pointers have been used to understand the direction the market is about to take to rise on a profitable note. This method reveals more about the internal dynamics at play, which improves the assessment of the market.

The Global Industrial Gases market report profiles the following companies- Air Liquide, Air Products & Chemicals, The Linde Group, Praxair, The BOC Group, BASF, Messer Group, Tai-yo Nippon Sanso and Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc. Air Liquide, Air Products & Chemicals, and Linde Group hold the majority of the market share of the Industrial Gases. Air Liquide operates in 80 countries and had a net revenue of about $23 billion in 2017. There is a proposed merger of equals between The Linde Group and Praxair which has already been approved by The European Commission (EU). This mer-ger would change the dynamics of the Industrial Gas industry.

Key market segments covered

By Gas-Type

Oxygen

Nitrogen

Helium

Hydrogen

Carbon Dioxide

Acetylene

Argon

Others

By End-User Industry

Chemicals & Refining

Automotive & Aerospace

Manufacturing

Metals

Energy

Food & Beverages

Health & Medicine

Electronics

Others

By Region

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

South America

Rest of the World

The report segments the market by geography as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world. North America contributes significantly to the Industrial Gas Market. It is because of the rapid rise in the automotive and construction sector in the U.S. which is propelling the demand for Industrial Gases. Also, the consumption of industrial gases is increasing in refineries as there is a high demand for cleaner-burning fuels in U.S. which is driving the demand for Hydrogen in the U.S. APAC is predicted to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period owing to the demand of industrial gases in manufacturing, chemicals, healthcare and food sector in this region because of rapid urbanization and fast-growing population. Moreover, governments in countries like China, India, and Indonesia are taking various initiatives to develop alterna-tive energy sources. This is fuelling the growth of gasification plants which uses a substantial amount of Industrial Gases.

Segment Analysis

The Global Industrial Gases Market report segments the market by gas type and by end-user industry. Gas type the market includes Oxygen, Nitrogen, Helium, Hydrogen, Carbon Diox-ide, Acetylene, Argon, and Others. Nitrogen is the largest segment in this category. Nitrogen is a critical cryogenic agent in cooling, chilling and food freezing. Because of its extremely cold temperatures, immersion freezing in liquid nitrogen is the fastest freezing method known for producing Individually Quick Frozen (IQF) foods. Nitrogen also plays a crucial role in reducing spoilage, discoloration and off–flavors, giving strength to retail packaging.

As the demand for frozen food products is increasing in the U.S., it will increase the demand for industrial gases especially Nitrogen, which has significant applications in frozen foods. Further, the market can be classified by End-user Industry. End-User Industries for Industrial gases are Chemicals & Refining, Manufacturing, Metals, Energy, Automotive, Food & Bev-erages, Health & Medicine, Electronics, and Others. By end user industry, manufacturing is the largest global segment of the industrial gas market mainly due to manufacturing de-mand for industrial gases such as nitrogen and hydrogen. For instance, in the automotive industry, nitrogen in combination with other welding gases is used to weld auto parts, frames, mufflers, and other components. Nitrogen is also used in high Reynolds-number wind tunnels, heat treating furnaces, and autoclaves, and to help create strong and light-weight materials. Hydrogen is used in the manufacture of heat treating furnaces and parts.

The demand for fresh food products is rising globally. Consumers are becoming more health-conscious and preferring safe and fresh food with fewer additives, which is increas-ing the demand for industrial gases that can be used in place of the chemical ingredients. Therefore, the food and beverage industry is buying large quantities of food-grade industrial gas which are used to chill, freeze and package the various food products. Thus, because of the growth in Food & beverage industry, the market for the industrial gases is expanding.

The increasing demand for high-grade industrial gases in Healthcare is also a significant driver for the market. In addition to oxygen, which is used in medical facilities to aid in the treatment of hypoxemia and hypoxia, carbon dioxide is used for insufflation and is often combined with oxygen or air as a respiratory stimulant to promote deep breathing. Nitrous oxide, nitric oxide, and other industrial gases like hydrogen, helium, and xenon are also be-ing prepared for clinical use in pharmaceutical products. Thus, the wide applications of In-dustrial gases in healthcare sector is boosting the market for Industrial Gases

The assessment of the market depends heavily on a close study of macroeconomic and microeconomic factors that have the potential to set the global Industrial Gases Market on a growth track or steer it away towards loss. At the same time, close inspection of the demographic changes has been done to understand the real-time market scenario. This extensive study helps in getting close to several segments of the market, which can be explored by market players for better gains in the coming years. The study also brings out growth pockets with potentials to take the market forward and optimally using resources. This also eases the path of garnering accolades from different quarters.

However, the global Industrial Gases Market is a fragmented one as it is riddled with the presence of several market titans and new entrants. New entrants are joining the market all the time to make the field more competitive. Their strategic moves often include merger, acquisition, collaboration, product launch, innovation, and other methods. The research also keeps an eye on the geographical improvements and charts trends that can impact the market in the coming years.

