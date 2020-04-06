Industrial Metal Detectors Market Challenges, Business Development Plans, Strategies and Forecast to 2025

ResearchMoz presents this most up-to-date research on “Industrial Metal Detectors Market Advanced Technologies & Growth Opportunities to 2025 – Eriez, CEIA, Loma, Anritsu”.

The industrial metal detectors market is anticipated to display moderate growth in the near future. Despite a large range of industrial metal detectors for varied applications, the industrial metal detectors market fails to display promising growth.

From verification of presence and site of metal if buried in electrical lines and piping behind walls, to detection of knives and sharp objects if carried by air travelers, industrial metal detectors play a critical role for safety of property and mankind. This, however, lacks to attract impressive growth of industrial metal detectors market.

Industrial metal detectors indicate the presence of metal in nonconductive materials such as textiles, rubber, oils or liquids, plastics, powders, wood products, ceramics and glasses, and concrete. They are used to determine cleanliness or verify the absence of tramp metal in continuous or bulk products, as well as recycled materials.

Applications include the detection of metal chips in pharmaceutical powders or preparations, nails or staples in wood, metal caps in crushed glass, and needles in fabric sheets. Industrial metal detectors are also used to verify the presence and location of metal such as buried electrical lines, piping behind walls, or reinforcing metal rebar in concrete. Airport metal detectors are used to detect guns, knives, bombs, and other weapons. Industrial metal detectors for security applications can also be used to detect metallic items that an individual is trying to smuggle into or out of a secure facility.

For industry structure analysis, the industrial metal detector industry is concentrate. The top five producers account for about 60.86% of the revenue market in 2016. Regionally, North America is the biggest revenue area of industrial metal detector, with sales revenue share of 33.49% in 2016.

The sales of industrial metal detector increases from 20651 Units in 2012 to 24266 Units in 2016, with an average growth rate of more than 4.1%.

Asia-Pacific occupied 32.81% of the sales market in 2016. It is followed by North America and Europe, which respectively have around 28.65% and 23.28% of the global total industry. Other countries have a small amount of sales.

The Industrial Metal Detectors market was valued at 590 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 680 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 1.7% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Industrial Metal Detectors.

Mettler-Toledo

Eriez

CEIA

Loma

Anritsu

Sesotec

Metal Detection

Nissin Electronics

Mesutronic

Thermo Fisher

Fortress Technology

Nikka Densok

Cassel Messtechnik

VinSyst

Foremost

COSO

Ketan

Shanghai Shenyi

Metal Detector with Conveyor

Rectangular Aperture Metal Detector

Gravity Fall Metal Detector

Pipeline Liquid, Paste and Slurry Metal Detector

Food Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Textiles Industry

Mining and Plastic Industry

Others

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India…

To analyze and research the global Industrial Metal Detectors status and future forecast involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Industrial Metal Detectors manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

