Medical Imaging Services Market | Types, Applications, Leading Manufacturers and Development Strategies Forecast 2025

Medical imaging services involves imagining of the body parts, tissues, and organs used for diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of diseases. Mobile medical imaging services provides technologies such as MRI, PET/CT, Ultrasound, X-Ray, ECG, Holter monitoring, and other services on mobile platforms.

Increase of chronic and lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, and cancer, rise in surgical procedure owing to the growth of accident and trauma cases is anticipated to fuel the market.

North America holds the major share of the global market due to high adoption of advanced imaging modalities and changing dynamics for reimbursement coverage. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to increasing health care expenditure and growing focus of key players in emerging markets such as China and India.

Latin America and Middle East & Africa are lucrative markets for medical imaging equipment services with immense growth potential due to the presence of urban population demanding advanced health care infrastructure and increasing per capita expenditure on health care in these regions.

The key players covered in this study

Accurate Imaging

Alliance Healthcare Services

Axiom Mobile Imaging

Cobalt Imaging Center

Diagnostic Imaging

DMS Health Technologies

Front Range Mobile Imaging

InHealth Group Limited

Interim Diagnostic Imaging

Nuffield Health



Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

X-rays

Molecular Imaging

Ultrasound Imaging

Magnetic Resonance Imaging



Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals and Private Clinics

Home Healthcare Service Providers

Rehabilitation Centers, Geriatric Care, and Hospice Agencies

Sports Organizations

Military Institutions and Prisons



Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America



The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Medical Imaging Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Medical Imaging Services development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

