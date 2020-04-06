Microcrystalline Cellulose Market is anticipated to Growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2018 to 2025

A fresh report titled “Microcrystalline Cellulose Market” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Microcrystalline Cellulose Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.

Microcrystalline cellulose is an odorless, fine white powder. It is a purified form of cellulose, which is derived from the pulp of fibrous plant material. It is a depolymerized cellulose obtained by treating alpha-cellulose with mineral acids. It is mainly used as an emulsifier, dispersing agent, anticaking agent, and stabilizer. It is insoluble in water, dilute mineral acids, ethanol, and ether. However, it is slightly soluble in sodium hydroxide solution. The microcrystalline cellulose market accounted for revenue of $937 million in 2017 and is anticipated to generate $1,451 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2018 to 2025.

The growth of the global microcrystalline cellulose market is driven by increase in demand for microcrystalline cellulose in the pharmaceutical industry in developing countries, such as China, India, and Brazil. Furthermore, the processed food industry has been using microcrystalline cellulose to produce low fat dairy products, which is expected to boost the microcrystalline cellulose market. However, high cost associated with the production of microcrystalline cellulose and availability of substitute products such as magnesium stearate and carboxymethyl cellulose (CMC), is expected to hamper the growth of the market to a certain extent. Economic development is expected to play a major role in the market, as consumption of pharmaceutical products and processed food & beverage is expected to increase in the developing nations, thereby creating numerous growth opportunities for the market.

The global microcrystalline cellulose market is segmented based on source type, application, and region. Based on source type, it is categorized into wood based and non-wood based. By application, the market is bifurcated into pharmaceutical, food & beverage, cosmetics & personal care, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players analyzed in this report are DowDuPont, Rayonier Advanced Material, FMC Corporation, Asahi Kasei Chemicals Corporation, Roquette, DFE Pharma GmbH & Co.KG, Accent Microcell Pvt. Ltd., JRS PHARMA GmbH & Co. KG, Sigachi Industries Pvt. Ltd., and Ming Tai Chemical Co. Ltd.

The other players in the value chain (not included in the report) include Juku Orchem Private Limited, and Avantor Performance Materials.

Microcrystalline Cellulose Key Market Segments:

By Source Type

– Wood-based

– Non-Wood based

By Application

– Pharmaceutical

– Food & Beverage

– Cosmetics & Personal Care

– Others

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Germany

– France

– UK

– Spain

– Russia

– Italy

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Australia

– Malaysia

– South Korea

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Brazil

– Argentina

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

– Rest of LAMEA

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.2.1. list of key players profiled in the report

1.3. Research methodology

1.3.1. Secondary research

1.3.2. Primary research

1.3.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings of the study

2.1.1. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Porter’s five forces analysis

3.3.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. Bargaining power of buyer

3.3.3. Thereat of new entrants

3.3.4. Threat of substitute

3.3.5. Intensity of competitive rivalry

3.4. Market dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Growing Pharmaceutical Industry is Driving the MCC Market

3.4.1.2. Increase in Demand for MCC Due to Growth in the Processed Food Industry

3.4.2. Restraint

3.4.2.1. Availability of Substitutes for Specific Food & Beverage and Pharmaceutical Applications

3.4.3. Opportunity

3.4.3.1. Increasing Demand From Emerging Economies

3.5. Top player positioning, 2017

CHAPTER 4: GLOBAL MICROCRYSTALLINE CELLULOSE MARKET, BY SOURCE TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Wood-based

4.2.1. Key Market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast

4.3. Non-Wood based

4.3.1. Key Market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 5: GLOBAL MICROCRYSTALLINE CELLULOSE MARKET, BY APPLICATION

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Pharmaceutical

5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast

5.3. Food & Beverage

5.3.1. Key Market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast

5.4. Cosmetics & Personal Care

5.4.1. Key Market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast

5.5. Others

5.5.1. Key Market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.5.2. Market size and forecast

Continue…

