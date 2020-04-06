MicroRNA Market – Overview, Size, Status and Forecast Report from (2019-2025)

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global MicroRNA Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

A microRNA (abbreviated miRNA) is a small non-coding RNA molecule (containing about 22 nucleotides) found in plants, animals and some viruses, that functions in RNA silencing and post-transcriptional regulation of gene expression.

PCR based arrays dominated the global microRNA market in revenue terms in 2017, and the trend is projected to continue throughout the forecast period.

In 2018, the global MicroRNA market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global MicroRNA status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the MicroRNA development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Illumina

Roche

Agilent

Bio-Rad

Sigma Aldrich

Qiagen

Thermo Fisher Scientific

HTG Molecular Diagnostics

Meridian Life Science

Rosetta Genomics

Dharmacon

BioVendor

Miltenyi Biotec

Kaneka Corporation

Abcam

GeneCopoeia

Promega Corporation

New England Biolabs

NanoString Technologies



Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

PCR-based Assay

miRNA Arrays

Next Generation Sequencing (NGS)

Immunoassay



Market segment by Application, split into

Diagnostic Centers

Academic and Research Institutes

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research Organizations



Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America



The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global MicroRNA status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the MicroRNA development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

