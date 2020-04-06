Mobile Mapping Market By Key Players,Application And Geography By 2022

Mobile Mapping Market includes Overview, classification, industry value, price, cost and gross profit. It also covers types, enterprises and applications. To start with, analytical view to complete information of Mobile Mapping market. It offers market view by regions with countries, development in Mobile Mapping industry, opportunity with challenges, sales strategies, growth strategies and revenue analysis to include price.

The global mobile mapping market report sheds light on all components of the market, illustrating to readers the likely growth trajectory of the global mobile mapping market on the whole as well as the growth prospects of leading segments. The report uses historical figures illustrating the growth trajectory of the global mobile mapping market and further projects studied forecasts regarding the growth prospects of the mobile mapping market over the 2017-2022 forecast period. The report uses industry-standard analytical models to study the growth of the global mobile mapping market in the last five years, based on primary and secondary information gathered from reliable industry sources. The report also assesses the major factors affecting the global mobile mapping market and provides an elaborative review of the segmentation of the market.

The global mobile mapping market is likely to reach a valuation of US$12.9 bn by the end of 2017. According to Transparency Market Research, the mobile mapping market is likely to exhibit a strong 13.7% CAGR over the 2017-2022 forecast period, rising to a valuation of US$24.4 bn by the end of 2022.

Global Mobile Mapping Market: Dynamics

The key factors determining the growth trajectory of the global mobile mapping market are assessed in the report to provide readers with a clear picture of what is driving and restraining the market. Information about the major drivers and restraints affecting the mobile mapping market will enable market players to formulate strategies for maximizing their gains from the positive trend. Meanwhile, detailed analysis of the restraints holding back expansion of the global mobile mapping market is also provided in the report in order to give readers an idea of the risks in the mobile mapping market.

Growth in the application spectrum of mobile mapping in recent years, enabled by rapid advancement of satellite positioning technology, has been a major driver for the global mobile mapping market. Growing use of mapping applications in smartphones is likely to enable smooth growth of the global mobile mapping market in the coming years.

Global Mobile Mapping Market: Segmentation

The report sheds light on the granular composition of the global mobile mapping market by segmenting it on the basis of solution, end use, and end use industry. By solution, the global mobile mapping market is segmented into location based services, indoor mapping, 3D mapping, support services, and others. By end use, the mobile mapping market is bifurcated into individual and commercial use. By end user industry, the global mobile mapping market is classified into BFSI, travel and hospitality, energy and utility, oil and gas, healthcare, telecommunication, government, and others. To understand the geographical hierarchy of the global mobile mapping market, the report studies the performance of the mobile mapping market in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Japan, and Asia Pacific except Japan.

The report provides detailed information regarding the historical growth patterns of segments of the global mobile mapping market, helping shed light on the likely growth prospects of the segments over the 2017-2022 forecast period.

Global Mobile Mapping Market: Competitive Dynamics

The report contains detailed profiles of leading players in the global mobile mapping market. These provide readers with clear indicators on how the mobile mapping market is operating at present and which strategies are most likely to yield success in the coming years. Key companies in the global mobile mapping market include Google Inc., Apple Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Tomtom NV, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Garmin International, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, OSI Geospatial Inc., Qualcomm Inc., and Leica Geosystems Inc.

